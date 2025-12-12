Racine’s Trevor Jung: Running on the ‘5 Ts’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trevor Jung Trevor Jung Trevor Jung

With the cross-country national victories of the Democratic party in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City earlier in November, thoughts have turned to the midterms of 2026 where 35 seats in U.S. Senate are up for new and or returning candidates along with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

In Wisconsin, all 99 seats in the state assembly are open for new candidates along with 17 of the 33 senate seats. One local Racine resident who is aiming higher is Trevor Jung, currently Racine’s transportation and mobility director. When we last met up with Jung in 2022, he had just helped to establish nine electric buses and rentable scooters to cut back on carbon emissions and expand the local transportation system. He met to discuss the current state of politics, how every issue is interconnected, and what the future of Racine holds.

What inspired you to run for state senate?

I decided to enter the race for Wisconsin state senate because I owe everything to my hometown. I was born in Russia and adopted from an orphanage at the age of two. My dad raised me here with this community so growing up, I had this real sense of gratitude. (I thought) what could I do for the people who gave me everything? I’m the product of the public schools and a product of the people I grew up around. I was motivated by that sense of gratitude to attend University of Wisconsin Milwaukee to study urban studies and urban planning and then moved back home to run for city council.

I served two terms on the city council, and I am now the transit director for the city of Racine, operating with a budget of $12 million dollars and providing over one million unique rides a year. Those experiences inspired me to run for office. The state is not doing what it needs to do to make sure communities all across Wisconsin have the same chances that I had. I want to make sure that we have good public schools, I want to make sure that life is more affordable for working families, I want to make sure we’re investing in the basics so that Wisconsin is attracting the next generation of talent. That’s why I’m running for state senate.

Has your own background influenced your political philosophy?

My background influences my political philosophy because we’re all in this together. I think a rising tide lifts all boats through ingenuity, hard work and entrepreneurship combined with a sense of commitment to one another. I grew up with respect and commitment to my neighbors which really inspires my political philosophy.

Explain how your “5 Ts” platform (Talent, Transportation, Technology, Training and Tourism) connects to the issues facing Racine and Wisconsin. Is there a specific reason for the alliteration?

Trevor Jung on the campaign trail

There is a reason for the alliteration. I think that Wisconsin, in particular Southeast Wisconsin and District 21, will be better off if we make these fundamental investments. The first of the 5 Ts is transportation. We are the third largest economic region in the United States and the tenth largest economic region in the world, so we need to be better connected to that region, better connected to Chicago and Milwaukee along with everywhere in between in order to access the economic potential of the region. Number two of the 5 Ts is Training: everyone should be able to afford the skills training needed to support themselves and their family.

Number 3 is talent: what are we doing to make sure young people who have something to choose Racine and other cities of district 21 as their home? Number 4 is tourism: Wisconsin is the most beautiful state in the union so what can we do to make sure we promote tourism as a means of growing the economy, so the quality of life improves? Finally, number 5 is technology; what can we do to make sure the government operates as efficiently as possible when leveraging new technologies? I think those 5 “Ts” are the backbone of an economic philosophy to grow the state as a whole.

What lessons, if any, have you taken from past campaigns and elections?

You have to earn every vote and connecting with people about issues they care about is how you win an election. Listening is more important than anything else. I’m prepared and excited about the potential of meeting people north and south of District 21.

What would you like to see for Wisconsin in the next four years?

I’d like to see Wisconsin as a place where families, no matter what neighborhood they live in or what kind of income they have, can be proud of their home. If we can achieve that and do the things that make life more affordable and the American dream more accessible, that’s the Wisconsin I want to see in four years.