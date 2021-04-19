Reform is Not Enough: After Continued Police Killings, Protesters Ask for Systemic Change

× Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Protesters join the Party for Socialism and Liberation in a moment of silence for Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and all victims of police brutality.

As the nation watches the Derek Chauvin murder trial, people continue to die at the hands of police. Among them are 20-year-old Daunte Wright from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and 13-year-old Adam Toledo from Chicago, Illinois.

Locally, the family of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo, a young man shot and killed by former officer Micheal Mattioli, is still awaiting whether or not Mattioli will be convicted. Meanwhile, Joseph Mensah, the police officer who killed three young men in Milwaukee, and Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, are both still working without consequences. As activists plea for change, there is still a question of whether or not police reform is enough to put an end to the vicious cycle of police brutality.

“Daunte Wright was 20 years old, Alvin Cole was 17 years old, Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Tamir Rice was 12 years old,” Christian Cocroft, member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), said. “These pigs are murdering kids with no consequences.”

The PSL’s solution to these killings is not simple, but it is straightforward: abolish the police, and move away from a capitalistic system which, they say, profits off the back of the working class, and is inherently racist.

Milwaukee’s chapter of the PSL planned a protest for Sunday, April 18 in Red Arrow Park, where Dontre Hamilton was shot and killed by a police officer in 2014. As scattered rain drops fell onto the PSL and a group of around 100 protesters ready with signs, the tone of the march felt different from past demonstrations.

While chants of “When black lives are under attack, stand up, fight back” and speeches from activists remained strong, there was less anger and less fire. Cocroft can sometimes be seen smiling and leading fiery chants at many protests; however, he explained that this new, more serious tone isn’t somber—it’s focus. As police murders continue to plague the United States, the PSL is focusing on spreading their message as much as they can.

“The police have, and always will be, antiblack, whose job is to protect the capitalist system,” Cocroft calmly explained to the group gathered around him.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The PSL, a national organization that is working in cities around the country, has helped gather protesters and educate Americans about socialism since 2004. “For abolition of the police to happen, you have to abolish the whole capitalist system because no reform or money can truly make up for the justice these victims deserve,” Cocroft continued.

Working Class Solidarity?

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Christian Cocroft and Daniel Hernon, members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, call for abolition of the police. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation participate in a moment of silence for lives lost at the hands of police. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Demonstrators gathered in Red Arrow Park to chalk the sidewalks with messages of support for police brutality victims. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Protesters, led by Christian Cocroft, marched to the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Prev Next

In order to replace the current system in the United States, activists are calling for unity across all races, genders, sexualities and more. “As a working class people, we all must have unity,” Cocroft said. “Racism holds everyone back from reaching their full potential as human beings. So, we all have to stick together in this: black, white, Asian, brown, whatever, we’re all in this together because we are getting f***** over by the same capitalist system.”

The activists gathered in Red Arrow Park under the cloudy sky all seemed to have lost faith in every politician, Democrat or Republican. It is hard for protesters to entrust in their elected officials as their neighbors, friends, family, etc. are killed by police, and justice is rarely served.

While Cocroft’s call for a complete revamp of how the United States runs today can sound like an overwhelming demand, the PSL is prepared for questions thrown their way about how the country will work if capitalism and the current police system are abolished.

Daniel Hernon, member of the PSL and long-time activist in Milwaukee, explained to the group that the idea of police abolition and murderers running free from prison are not one in the same.

“Does imprisoning some small number of such people, if they exist, actually justify our gigantic and racist and ableist prison and policing system? It does not,” Hernon said. “What we know is people who commit murder are the least likely to repeat their crime. Prisons murder people through medical neglect and nutritional deprivation. The bottom line is prisons and police do not stop murder. They cause it.”

He asks that, instead of waiting until people commit a crime, to get to the root causes of why someone may act out. “We do need to build public safety, and we do that through making sure people have what they need to require the overthrow of capitalism, which will require building strong relationships, which will require building strong communities and not relying on cops and not relying on cages,” Hernon said.

And, while there is the fear of people like murderers running free, he reminded the group that the majority of prisoners are not in prison because they are the next Zodiac Killer or Jeffrey Dahmer. “T.V. makes us think that prisons are full of murderers who would go on killing sprees if released,” Hernon said. “That's just an inaccurate portrayal, both of how violence most commonly happens and who is in prison right now. Who is in prison right now? Predominantly people who commit nonviolent drug offenses.”

The PSL led the marchers to the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The same day, at the Milwaukee School of Languages, The People’s Revolution led a march calling for the Milwaukee Common Council to ban chokeholds. The council will vote on the matter on May 6. Nearby, on W. Forest Home Ave., The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and La Comunidad MKE made signs for Joel Acevedo.

“What is to come is a world free from tyranny,” Hernon said. “What is to come is a world free from fear, free from white supremacy. What is to come is a world based on healing and compassion and love for one another. This is what we fight for. This is why we’re here.”