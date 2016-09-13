Remembering Eric Von

We here at the Shepherd are saddened by the passing of Eric Von, a longtime and much-loved Milwaukee broadcaster, most recently on 860 WNOV, who was a friend to our news staff over the years. Our condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends.

Eric Von filled a niche in Milwaukee radio as a rare host who would allow guests from all parts of the political spectrum onto his show, where he would challenge them but also treat them with respect. He also provided an outlet for those who are often overlooked by the corporate media—specifically, African American Milwaukeeans who raise issues that need to be addressed by the powers that be. In addition to his radio show, he devoted his energies to the groundbreaking “Precious Lives” series, as well as Brain, Brawn & Body, a website focused on African American men’s health and wellbeing. The loss of Eric Von leaves a hole in our community. We will miss his astute insights, generosity, humor and dedication to the community.

There will be a public memorial for Eric on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., with the program starting at 4 p.m., at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Wisconsin Black Media Association, P.O. Box 33, Milwaukee, WI, 53201-0033