Report: Antisemitism on the Rise in Wisconsin

Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Antisemitism, perhaps the world’s longest running targeted hatred, continues. According to the new report released this month by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council, confirmed antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin surged to 174 in 2025, an 83% increase from 2024. Since 2015, that number has risen by an alarming 923%, and reflect only incidents that have been reported.

Roberta S. Clark, the Jewish Community Relations Council’s executive director, says that the 2025 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents mirrors the rising number of such cases across the United States. Clark cites the Anti-Defamation League, whose 2025 national audit show the third-highest number of incidents since the ADL began recording them in 1979.

“Of particular concern in the ADL data is an increase in physical assaults and assaults with a deadly weapon. Similar to our statewide audit, ADL found many victims were targeted for their real or perceived support of Israel's right to exist as the Jewish homeland,” Clark says.

Heightened Tension

The heightened Israeli-Palestinian conflict is held to blame for the increase. As Clark explains, “In the 2025 Wisconsin audit, anti-Israel/anti-Zionism framing appears in a majority of all incidents. Offenders are not distinguishing between support for Israel as the Jewish homeland and opinions regarding political and military decisions made by the state. This has been on the increase since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.”

Protest against the Israeli government’s response to October 7 has given shelter to those who hold conspiracy theories and negative stereotypes of the Jewish people. “Holding all Jewish people responsible for the policies of Israel is bigotry,” Clark continues. “It erases Jewish diversity, refusing to recognize that members of the Jewish community, as with all communities, do not think the same thing.”

She adds, “Hatred is a choice and we see it occurring towards people based on their immutable characteristics all too often.” Combating hatred “requires education, advocacy, legislation efforts, as well as building and maintaining relationships with elected officials, interfaith leaders, educators, law enforcement professionals and other community leaders.”

If you are the victim of an antisemitic incident, what should you do?

“Please always call 911 and report the incident to law enforcement, followed by reporting to our JCRC: Allegations of antisemitic incidents or security concerns involving Jewish individuals or Jewish organizations can be submitted via an online form, by email, or by calling our security team at 414-967-SAFE,” Clark says.