Report from the DNC: Cavalier Johnson on Day Four

In 2008 democrats had a history making nominee in Barack Obama. In 2016 democrats has a history making nominee in Hillary Clinton. In 2024 democrats have history making nominee, Kamala Harris.

Tonight, Kamala presented a vision for an inclusive America. It was a picture of an America where her citizens received the support that they need to make their lives better, where our alliances are stronger, and where our rights are secure.

It is an America that is sharply different than the chaos and division that Donald Trump has sown since he’s been atop the Republican Party for nearly a decade.

Democrats are actually unified behind our nominee, and we’ve seen that because former presidents Obama and Bill Clinton along with the sitting president Joe Biden, and our 2016 nominee, Secretary Hillary Clinton, all support her.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has exiled the 2012 GOP nominee, Mitt Romney. Former president George W. Bush has practically been invisible since Mr. Trump molded the Republican Party in his own image, and God rest his soul, Donald Trump denigrated the career and service of Sen. John McCain for years.

Part of the reason that Kamala’s support continues to rise—including the biggest rally of her campaign that took place at a capacity 18,000+ Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, is because folks also refuse to go back to the simply put, craziness of a Donald Trump White House.

Kamala knows, and we know, that there is still so much work to do between now and November. We also know that it won’t be easy. After all, Mr. Trump is a former president who not only won an election but also won Wisconsin then too before President Joe Biden rebuilt the Blue Wall. So then we all recognize that if we want to reject the craziness of Trump’s America and embrace the inclusivity of Kamala’s America, then we must never tire and keep up the fight for it.

And as our next president says, “When we fight, we win.”

My best,

Cavalier Johnson

