Report from the DNC: Cavalier Johnson on Day One

An incredible first day at my first Democratic National Convention. The Wisconsin delegation breakfast was joined by remarkable speakers like our great governor, Tony Evers, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland and the future vice president of the United States, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota!

From local news and radio to their national counterparts, everyone is still very fixated on the importance of Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

We ended the evening with an incredible passing of the torch from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris.

For more than 50 years Joe Biden has been selfless and a statesman and each of us is lucky to benefited his charity and patriotism.

My best,

Cavalier Johnson

“One of the things I've never been accused of is not caring about people.”

— 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden

