Report from the DNC: David Crowley on Day Four

What an amazing and joyful night to close out the 2024 Democratic National Convention! Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a deeply moving speech where she told America her inspirational life story and gave us her vision for where America needs to go. She also prosecuted the case against Donald Trump like only she can.

It also made me hopeful for the future to see former Rep. Adam Kinzinger and every other Republican putting their country before party in rejecting Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda and supporting Kamala Harris.

It has been an honor to represent Wisconsin this week at the Democratic convention. While we know it will be a close election, it’s clear the energy and momentum are on our side. Now the hard work begins, and I will do everything I can over the next two in a half months to make sure Kamala Harris wins Wisconsin and is elected our next President!

