Safe & Sound campaign aims to give Milwaukee neighborhoods a lasting home

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Safe & Sound has launched a $250,000 capital campaign to improve its Milwaukee building and help ensure the nonprofit can continue serving residents and young people for years to come.

The “Hope Has an Address” campaign officially launched Oct. 16. Executive director Bridget Whitaker said the group has received about $25,000 in early contributions from its board of directors and initial supporters. The campaign is separate from a $100,000 grant Safe & Sound received from Impact100 in 2025 to help build its outdoor Peace Corner Pavilion.

Whitaker said the campaign comes as nonprofits face funding challenges. She hopes it will bring more people and funders together to support the group's work.

Safe & Sound operates from a former church at 4422 W. Leon Terrace. The building was renovated in 2022 for community use. It hosts resident meetings, leadership training, youth programs and discussions about neighborhood concerns. “We want people to think about Safe and Sound as a place that is hopeful,” Whitaker said.

The nonprofit works in 12 priority neighborhoods across Milwaukee and also serves Racine. Its goal is to connect residents with resources and help them take part in making their neighborhoods safer.

Residents bring neighborhood concerns forward

Michelle Davis-Hatch, president of Residents for Change Neighborhood Association, said she first learned about Safe & Sound by attending a community meeting. She now works with the group to address problems and connect neighbors with help.

As a resident leader, Davis-Hatch helps people seek answers when concerns arise. If several neighbors report the same problem, she may invite a city department to a community meeting to discuss it.

During a recent neighborhood walk, residents raised concerns about tree branches left after storms, streetlights that stayed out for days, missed street sweeping and homes in poor repair.

Some renters at New Hampton Gardens also shared concerns about property management. Davis-Hatch said some residents fear being evicted or written up if they speak up about problems.

More than 40 people attended the walk, she said. Safe & Sound helped organize the effort and has worked with residents to look into their concerns.

Davis-Hatch said she values the group's willingness to go door to door and meet people where they live. She wants to help connect older residents, young people, police officers and community groups.

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She also hopes residents will take pride in where they live, whether they rent or own their homes.

Young people need support, too

Safe & Sound also works to give young people a place to learn, meet others and get support.

Caleb Jewett, a youth leader and student at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee, said he joined after meeting Program Manager Tiquila Thomas. He began attending more events and programs. Through the group, Jewett said, he learned ways to cope with problems and handle difficult situations. He believes young people need a strong support system, especially those who face hardships or lack safe places to gather.

A permanent community space could offer young people “stability, safe environment, and a place to call home,” Jewett said. He would also like to see more music programs. He said music can help young people cope with challenges and stay happy.

Jewett credits his grandparents with teaching him the value of giving back. He has also taken part in community service through his church, including providing essential items to people who cannot afford them.

Davis-Hatch said youth programs are important because young people have ideas and skills that can help shape their neighborhoods. She has seen young people join neighborhood cleanups and hopes their involvement will encourage their friends to take part, too.

Building hope for the future

The Peace Corner Pavilion is planned as an outdoor gathering space with a stage for young performers, a small library and room for neighbors to spend time together. Whitaker said she hopes the pavilion will be ready before the end of fall. Changes inside the building could be shared with the community in spring 2027.

Whitaker also wants young people to help shape the programs offered at Safe & Sound by sharing what they need and what they want to see. For Davis-Hatch, hope means having a place to turn when things feel hard. She said support from Safe & Sound helped her keep going as a neighborhood leader after the previous president of her association died.

Jewett hopes the community space will help young people make positive choices and find people who can guide them toward success.

Residents, businesses and community partners can visit Safe & Sound at 4422 W. Leon Terrace to ask how they can get involved. Whitaker said everyone has a role in building safer neighborhoods. “Everybody really needs to feel a part of the solution,” she said.