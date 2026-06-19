Salah Sarsour Has Been Released from ICE Detention

Expand Photo by Yaseen Najeeb Salah Sarsour after his release Salah Sarsour after being released from detention (2026)

After more than 80 days in detention, Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM) president Salah Sarsour has been released from Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. The 53-year-old Palestinian Muslim community member had been abducted by ICE on the morning of March 30 after leaving his home. Sarsour was accused by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of being a “national security threat” on account of his longstanding advocacy for a free Palestine. He had been held at a detention facility five hours from Milwaukee in Indiana, where his health had been in rapid decline.

On June 18, U.S. District Court Judge James. P. Hanlon ruled that Sarsour had raised a “substantial First Amendment retaliation claim which could render his detention unlawful.” Sarsour had been arrested by the Israeli military while living in Palestine as a teenager, which DHS alleged he had lied about on his green card application. However, the court acknowledged that Sarsour is a lawful citizen of the U.S. of more than 30 years and that the government had reviewed his record when he immigrated here.

Cruel Confinement

Sarsour’s son Kareem is excited and relieved that his father is coming home, sharing in a press release, “This experience has been a nightmare to wake up to every day, with his health at risk in a cruel basement cell simply for speaking up for Palestine. But we know who my dad is, he’s a voice for the voiceless and the heart of our family and our community. I can’t wait to hug him, and I hope everyone like him will be released.”

In the same press release, Sarsour’s legal team praised Judge Hanlon’s ruling as a resounding victory for free speech. “While we continue to fight these baseless claims in court, today is about celebrating a family being reunited. It is also a sober reminder that, if the government can target Mr. Sarsour, everyone’s free speech rights are at risk.”

“He was in a lot of severe pain,” Kareem says, who mentions his father had lost 30 pounds while in detention. A diabetic, Sarsour had not been served appropriate food or had his blood sugar levels taken. When he asked to receive medicine, Sarsour was told he could buy it, and even after doing so did not receive it for several days. His halal dietary restrictions were not only not respected but openly mocked. “When my dad told them about his diet, they told him to eat pork rinds,” Kareem reveals. “As Muslims we don’t eat pork, and for them to suggest that is ignorant and shameful.”

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No Family Visits

Expand Photo by Jenny Plevin Salah Sarsour's children Two of Salah Sarsour's children peering into the detention facility where their father was held (2026)

Though Sarsour’s family had remained in contact with him since the day of his abduction, they were not permitted to see him. “He replied back most of the time,” Kareem says. “Sometimes he was unable to reply back because of what’s going on in there.” For example, one afternoon, Sarsour and other detainees were not allowed to move from their beds for two hours. “It’s difficult because they’re timed calls and everything’s monitored, so we couldn’t really talk a lot.”

Only Sarsour’s legal team or elected officials were allowed to visit. “We called the facility multiple times and it was always a no,” Kareem laments. One official who visited Sarsour was Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “We thank her for the visit because she took it upon herself to go all the way there,” Kareem says. “It meant a lot to us and to him.”

Expand Photo by Yaseen Najeeb Salah Sarsour enjoys a coffee after his release Salah Sarsour enjoys his first coffee with his family and Islamic Society of Milwaukee community members after being released (2026)

Many turn to God in difficult times, and upon his detention, Sarsour embraced his Muslim faith despite being disrespected for it on more than one occasion by ICE agents. He was kept in a hall with about 30 other detainees who were constantly shuffled in and taken out. “He saw different people every single day, and many of them were professionals and business owners,” Kareem mentions. Sarsour did meet a fellow Muslim while in detention, but when he asked if this individual could join him for Friday group prayer, the request was not only denied but the individual was subsequently transferred to a different room.

National Attention

Sarsour’s case caught national attention, with calls from his release coming from groups such as American Muslims for Palestine, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Muslim Legal Fund, U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace, The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) and CODEPINK in addition to political activists Linda Sarsour and Omar Suleiman, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and former U.S. representative Cori Bush.

Expand Photo by Jenny Plevin June 14, 2026 - Free Salah Sarsour rally in Indiana Jewish Voice for Peace activist Jodi Melamed speaking at the Free Salah Sarsour rally on June 14, 2026.

Last Sunday, June 14, hundreds of activists including many from Milwaukee traveled to the facility in Brazil, Indiana where Sarsour was held, holding a rally outside demanding his release from unjust detention. Janan Najeeb, executive director of Muslim Women’s Coalition and co-chair of the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, described the action as “a show of amazing solidarity between members of half a dozen anti-Zionist Jewish organizations who planned the event and Palestinians, Muslims, Christians, elected officials and many others.”

Najeeb emphasizes why it is important to connect the issue of ICE in the U.S. with context of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, describing both struggles as against “armed racists employed by the government, often with faces hidden, snatching ordinary people violently with weapons drawn, holding them without charge or with made up allegations, barely feeding them, not taking care of their health needs, not respecting their religious obligations and humiliating them.” Najeeb affirms, “It looks like Israel wrote the manual for ICE!”

Rachel Buff, co-chair of the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine and member of Jewish Voice for Peace, points out how the U.S. and Israeli governments work closely with one another, especially in terms of militarized policing, unlawful detentions (including of children) and surveillance of those accused of “anti-American” or “anti-Israel” activities. “Apartheid walls constructed by the Israeli government separate Palestinians from one another and divide up their lands, making an hour’s commute into a four-hour (or longer, depending on the day and the disposition of the border guards) labyrinth of surveillance and checkpoints,” she explains. “The Israeli company Elbit has factories at the U.S.-Mexico border, and their technology is used to continually securitize and extend the border wall there.”

Targeted by ICE

Sarsour is one of several activists targeted by ICE for advocating for Palestinian human rights, similar to others like Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk, Mohsen Mahdawi and Leqaa Kordia. Buff dissects how the Trump administration has been using false pretenses of antisemitism as a smokescreen for domestic repression. “This is never about protecting Jews. It’s about repressing constitutional rights of due process and freedom of speech and assembly. Salah Sarsour’s arrest took place days after his profile on the notorious Canary Mission website was updated and 72 hours after Governor Evers refused to veto legislation making the International Holocaust Remembrance Association definition of antisemitism into state policy, which essentially equates criticism of Israel with antisemitism.”

A press conference took place at ISM on April 2, where community members, activists and leaders gathered in solidarity with Sarsour and his family after his abduction. While many elected officials put out statements condemning his abduction by ICE, a number of them failed to mention he is Palestinian—the most important factor in this act of injustice. Grassroots group Milwaukee4Palestine touched on this in a press release dated April 10, stating, “Being Palestinian is the central reason for Salah's persecution, as evidenced by the charges he's facing and his history of being outspoken for Palestine. Any politician speaking about Salah without including that vital context is not an ally and should not be depended on to help him or any other Palestinian in a similar situation—especially when those cheering on Salah's abduction are spewing anti-Palestinian racism.”

The group expressed gratitude for the fervent community support for Sarsour, stating that it “sets the precedent for how we must collectively respond when any member of our Palestinian and/or Muslim community faces the same persecution by ICE: throwing all our support and resources behind them.” They continued, “While we appreciate and uplift the details of Salah's life—a beloved, generous and productive neighbor here for over 30 years and with lawful permanent residency—those facts are not why he deserves justice and our support. He deserves it for being a human being. Period. We all deserve dignity and safety, without qualification. Remember, the standards of ‘good’ or ‘right’ immigration are set by white supremacist institutions.”