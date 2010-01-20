Seeking Social Visionaries

×

Know someone who’s changing the world? Or maybechanging their neighborhood, school or community?

Then the Shepherdwants to hear from you.

We’re taking nominations for the Shepherd ExpressSocial Visionary for 2010, a new way for us to honor an outstanding member ofour city.

We’re looking for people who are making Milwaukee a better place,either by volunteering or working as a professional to inspire people andimprove our community.

To nominate your Social Visionary, e-mail editor@shepex.comby Friday, Feb. 5, with your reasons why we should consider your nominee.Include your contact information as well as how we can reach your nominee. Nophone calls, please.

We’ll announce the Shepherd’s Social Visionary for 2010 in an upcoming issue.