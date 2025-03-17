Sen. Baldwin Launches “Hands Off Medicaid Tour” to Defend Health Care Access

× Expand Photo via Tammy Baldwin - tammybaldwin.com Tammy Baldwin Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is taking a stand against proposed Medicaid cuts with her “Hands Off Medicaid Tour,” a statewide effort to highlight the impact of potential funding reductions. Kicking off with stops in La Crosse, Eau Claire, Madison, Racine and Waukesha, Baldwin is meeting with Wisconsinites who depend on Medicaid for their health care.

The tour comes in response to a plan backed by former President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans that would cut Medicaid funding, a move Baldwin argues would strip essential health care from millions of Americans to finance tax breaks for the wealthy.

“Republicans are planning to rip away health care from Wisconsin grandparents, kids, and loved ones on Medicaid—all to pay for new tax breaks for billionaires,” Baldwin said. “I’m launching my ‘Hands Off Medicaid Tour’ because sharing the stories of the real people who will have their care taken away is more important than ever.”

The Impact on Wisconsin

Medicaid currently provides coverage for over 1.2 million Wisconsinites, including one in three children across both rural and urban communities. Programs such as BadgerCare Plus ensure that more than 300,000 children under the age of 19 receive necessary medical services.

Cuts to Medicaid would not only affect individual patients but could also threaten the financial stability of rural hospitals and clinics. Nationwide, over 12 million rural Americans rely on Medicaid, and reductions in funding could force some facilities to close their doors. Additionally, Medicaid supports long-term care for millions of seniors, with the program covering more than half of nursing home residents’ expenses.

Tour Stops and Advocacy

Baldwin’s tour aims to spotlight these concerns by amplifying the voices of Wisconsinites who would be directly affected by Medicaid reductions. The initial stops on the tour include:

La Crosse – Monday, March 17

– Monday, March 17 Eau Claire – Tuesday, March 18

– Tuesday, March 18 Madison & Racine – Thursday, March 20

– Thursday, March 20 Waukesha – Friday, March 21

Event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Baldwin’s pushback against Medicaid cuts aligns with broader efforts to protect the program, which provides health care for 72 million Americans nationwide. Advocates warn that proposed reductions would disproportionately affect children, seniors, and people with disabilities, putting their well-being at risk.

As Baldwin continues her tour, she encourages Wisconsinites to share their stories and join the fight to protect Medicaid from funding cuts that could have life-altering consequences.