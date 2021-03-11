Shepherd Express Endorsements for the April 6 Election

Another example of how the pandemic changed our lives is that people are now voting early in much greater numbers. As a result, our endorsements must come out earlier. In the last general election, fewer than half the votes were cast on election day. 

Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly

Court of Appeals District 2 Judge: Jeffrey Davis

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge: Katie Kegel

MPS District 5: Jilly Gokalgandhi 

MPS District 4: Dual Endorsement Aisha Carr and Dana Kelley

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors District 10: Dual Endorsement Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones and Darrin B. Madison Jr.

