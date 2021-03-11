Shepherd Express Endorsements for the April 6 Election

× Expand (Top L to R) Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones, Darrin B. Madison Jr., Aisha Carr and Dana Kelley. (Bottom L to R) Katie Kegel, Dr. Jill Underly, Jeffrey Davis and Jilly Gokalgandhi.

Another example of how the pandemic changed our lives is that people are now voting early in much greater numbers. As a result, our endorsements must come out earlier. In the last general election, fewer than half the votes were cast on election day.

Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction: Jill Underly

Court of Appeals District 2 Judge: Jeffrey Davis

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge: Katie Kegel

MPS District 5: Jilly Gokalgandhi

MPS District 4: Dual Endorsement Aisha Carr and Dana Kelley

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors District 10: Dual Endorsement Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones and Darrin B. Madison Jr.