Shepherd Express Talks with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

After Donald Trump’s Victory in 2024, the Democrats are looking to improve their messaging since the polls consistently show that a majority of the public prefer the Democratic positions over Trumps actions. Currently Trump is polling around 37%.

Shepherd Express: You joined the Democratic Party as a young man. I think you got started in the youth organization, Urban Underground. What drew you to the Democrats?

Crowley: What drew me is that the Democrats represent the party of opportunity. As a young Black man from one of the poorest zip codes in Milwaukee and across the country, I was drawn to the Democrats because of that opportunity. Currently, so many Democrats have been focusing on what had happened in the past that we have lost sight of what we have built on in the future. Take health care. President Obama always talked about making healthcare more affordable, and that is what brought me to the Democratic Party. I wanted to make sure that my mother and those close to me had access to healthcare. What also drew me was the focus on clean energy, fair sustaining Union wages, the opportunity to work in local jobs and in the infrastructure of local neighborhoods. Too many folks concentrate on the national level when Democrats like myself are on the ground doing that work in cities and counties. When we talk about affordable housing, the goal to attain a home, that’s what the Democratic Party stands for. We haven’t spent enough time pointing to these ideas and accomplishments. I believe in trusting government to do the groundwork.

Milwaukee County has done a lot to help generate affordable housing, but what gets lost is that this concept benefits everyone because of construction jobs and new homeowners, which eventually improves families and neighborhoods. The new homeowners will pay taxes and lift the economy for all people. I’m not sure the Democrats are getting that message across to the majority of people. Does that make sense?

It does make sense. Too much negative energy happens on the national level.

As the County Executive of Milwaukee County, you’ve had success through infrastructure development, new housing and commercial development with creative public/private partnerships. You’ve encouraged entrepreneurs and small businesses. These are considered conservative issues by some individuals, but why should they be?

We do need to focus on these conservative issues, as you say. These allow people to thrive. I don’t mean just on business but on physical wellbeing like housing, jobs, public safety and healthcare. In Milwaukee County, we look at our accomplishments as investments so that everyone can feel part of government and trust the process. We as Democrats have to be more innovative so that people know they can access government services. I’d like to see all people have an opportunity to thrive. As Democrats, we have to build up our message.

I understand Milwaukee County has invested over $45 million in new affordable housing developments across the county and seven suburbs. While your investment initiative focuses on reducing racial disparities in housing access, it also expands choices for residents. In other words, you are investing in the lives of ordinary residents to better themselves. Am I right?

Yes, and in many cases, some of these suburbs and communities never had affordable housing before. I support focusing on housing first because it works to uplift our county residents. We have to amplify our success, remind residents what were are doing and what the Democratic Party is doing to move forward.

After the George Floyd murder, many Democratic leaders were critical of law enforcement. But you support the Sheriff Department and the deputies. Can you elaborate on your position?

The Sheriff department has the right to exceed their budget per the Wisconsin Constitution. But it is my responsibility to make sure that budget is met, meaning I may have pull money from other programs. We must make sure this happens because so many people are affected, for instance, those in jails and those working in courtrooms. And that includes our Highway Patrol and County Parks patrol. We have a program, Vision Zero, in Milwaukee County, the commitment to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on county roadways by 2037.

Democrats champion labor unions, consumer protection, and workplace safety regulation. Over the past few decades, some labor union members have gone conservative. How can the Democrats make a renewed effort to win back those union blue collar workers?

Democrats have to focus on our values. In the Milwaukee County, we are building infrastructure to create job opportunities for Union workers. My father was a Union member, a master electrician. He made good money. I think today’s young people should have those same opportunities. Democrats believe in expanding the labor union apprenticeship programs. We need to reach out to those young people who are interested in the Trades as a career, eventually lifting them into the middle class while still in their 20s. Democrats also need to focus more on the middle class and small businesses who make up a huge part of our country’s economy. Union members work in and on small businesses. We need to provide an environment for workers in the Democratic Party. Democrats support labor unions who fight for family-sustaining wages. We need to keep our working folks at the center of the table. Across the country, we should tell success stories where Democrats are doing great work to support job opportunities for constituents. After last election’s devastating losses, we should get Democrats back to the table with a united agenda.

Democrats support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants but do they support the deportation of immigrants who have committed crimes?

I believe that all persons in this country should have due process, but if you are an undocumented worker and have gone through our justice system and been convicted of a heinous crime, you should be deported. In a larger sense, we need to fix the entire broken immigration system.

Wes Moore, popular Democrat Black governor of Maryland, recently said, “Gone are the days when we are the party of bureaucracy, multi-year studies, panels and college debate club rules. We must be the party of action.” You have been a leader of action, pushing important economic programs that have improved housing and businesses in Milwaukee County. How can the Democrats get that message out nationally?

We need to have a coordinated effort to make our supporters active and united. Governor Moore has been doing great in the state of Maryland, staying focused on the issues. We cannot continue to hear the same old voices. We need new leadership who connect with folks. It is my responsibility to step up and do that. I have been more involved in our Milwaukee County Democrat Party, and I am spreading the good news throughout Wisconsin as to what we are accomplishing here in Milwaukee.

That kind of echoes what Democrat Party leader, Rahm Emanuel, said recently, “The Democratic Party is rooted in the identity politics of the left. It should focus on the center. If you want the country to give you the keys to the car, somebody’s got to give you an agenda that is fighting for America, not just fighting Trump.” Can you comment on this?

Correct. That is a great one. There is nothing wrong with fighting against, but people want to know what you fight for. As Democrats, we are the construction company to build something brand-new that is not the status quo.