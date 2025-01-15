‘Slap in the Face’: MAGA Influencer Warns Base Could be ‘Erased’ by Musk

× Expand Photo by John Lamparski - Getty Images Laura Loomer

A right-wing influencer continued her public feud with Donald Trump's so-called co-president Elon Musk Tuesday.

MAGA cheerleader Laura Loomer has been warning the Trump transition team that Musk, who has become an influential adviser since donating hundreds of millions of dollars to the 2024 campaign, had major conflicts of interest that should keep him from the president-elect's inner circle. She claims the X owner had punished her for speaking out.

“Is this what we can expect over the next 4 years?” Loomer posted late Monday on her X account. “Will the base be erased by the check books of Big Tech billionaires?”

Loomer has claimed that X has suspended her account and downgraded her posts since she and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon challenged Musk over his support for H-1B visas that allow high-skilled foreign workers to take U.S. jobs. She alleged that the social media company had not responded to her complaints.

“It’s outrageous how this has still not been addressed for 2 weeks,” she said. “It’s really a slap in the face to so many in the MAGA movement who worked so hard to get Trump elected. Free speech is completely under attack by many who are now going into the Trump admin and nobody has the courage to say a word about it. The egregious censorship of MAGA on X over the last 2 weeks is sending the message that if you are rich enough you can get away with censoring the base and violating people’s rights,” Loomer added. “This needs to be stopped now. It’s un-American to silence and demonetize American citizens just because they have policy disagreements.”

More Censorship

Musk—a self-described “free speech absolutist”—purchased the platform formerly known as Twitter with the stated purpose of reducing censorship, but his critics say he made content moderation even more arbitrary and nontransparent than it had been, and he seemingly uses his perch to retaliate against his critics.

“This censorship is dividing the MAGA base and is making the base feel as though they will not have a voice,” Loomer said. “Everyone sees it but they are too afraid to speak out. The GOP needs to decide if they are going to fight for free speech or sell it to the highest bidder.

“Why is this egregious censorship of the base being tolerated?” Loomer added. “Will the base still matter? Or just the billionaires? It’s outrageous and I know many who feel this way and they are too scared to speak out. My account has been completely silenced out of retaliation and now my journalism is being suppressed.”