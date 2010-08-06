The Stadium-Mob Mentality

×

One thingyou can confidently say about 21st-century America is this: Our icons ofseemingly frivolous spectacle often embody deeply significant and disturbingtruths. What was Balloon Boy but a deadly serious commentary on nationalgullibility and misplaced priorities? What was Joe the Plumber but a fun-housereflection of our destructive deification of ignorance? And what was MattBellamy last week other than proof that much of our country could care lessabout its Constitution?

Theinstantly famous image of police removing the 29-year-old from Cleveland's Progressive Field was largelypresented by the media as hilarious and justifiedand the predictable applause,blog comments, talk-radio calls and Facebook posts embraced that portrayal.Bellamy, the logic went, deserved to be tossed because he was wearing LeBronJames' new Miami Heat jersey in the city that James deserted. And not only wasBellamy wearing the jersey, he dared to flaunt it by pointing at it, promptingboos from fans and physical assault via projectile foodstuffs. In response,police say they ejected Bellamy for his own safety.





Before youchime in with a fist-pumping "good riddance!" remember thatProgressive Field is not some private clubthe taxpayer subsidies that builtthe stadium effectively make it a public space, ostensibly subjecting it to theConstitution. Also remember that police officers, as taxpayer-fundedinstruments of state power, are sworn to uphold that Constitutionand specifically,the First Amendment's requirement that the state refrain from "abridgingthe freedom of speech." And remember, too, that Bellamy's jersey didn'trun afoul of the few court-authorized exemptions from the First Amendmentitdidn't, say, violate obscenity statutes or endorse violence.





So whileBellamy was undoubtedly being provocative, that's his constitutionalprerogativeone that police were obligated to protect. Instead, they removedhim to wild applause, making this event perfectly illustrative of a nationthat, for all its pro-Constitution rhetoric, increasingly ignores its foundingdocument.





The FirstAmendment, after all, doesn't say you only have the freedom to say things thatothers approve of (or, in this case, wear jerseys that the hometown crowdlikes). Nor does it say that, despite your right to free speech, fellowcitizens have an equal right to physically assault you if they don't like whatyou are saying. It doesn't say these things because the framers knew that ifgovernment restricts speech on the basis of content, freedom ceases to exist.They also knew that freedom of speech can only survive when governmentintervenes to defendrather than silencespeech.





But in an America thathas largely succumbed to the stadium-mob mentality, those are apparentlyoutdated notionseven beyond the ballpark walls. This is a country that didn'tflinch when the Bush government's spokesperson warned citizens to "watchwhat they say"just as we didn't flinch when the Obama government'smouthpiece menacingly told Americans to be "exceedingly careful" withtheir speech. During the 2004 election season, few noticed USA Today's report that "dozens of people" were"banished from or arrested at Bush political rallies," many"simply for holding signs or wearing clothing that expressed opposition tothe war and administration policies." In most election campaigns since,just as few citizens seem to care that authorities now confine party conventionprotestors to "free speech zones"the implication being that there isno First Amendment outside the police-designated cage.





Simply put,we are a country that no longer expresses the outrage that Bellamy rightlyvoiced after he was ejected from the game.





"Idon't understand the reason why they kicked us out," he told reporters."We paid like everybody (and) they kicked us out for me wearing what Iwant to wear."





His anger iswarranted. Our silence and cheers speak volumes.





David Sirota is the author of thebest-selling books "Hostile Takeover" and "The Uprising."He hosts the morning show on AM760 in Coloradoand blogs at OpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.

© 2010CREATORS.COM