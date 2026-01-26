State Representative Sequanna Taylor Talks About Her First Year in Office

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Dr. Sequanna Taylor (2026) Dr. Sequanna Taylor (2026)

For as long as I have covered the heartbeat of Milwaukee, one thing has stayed steady. No matter the inner city event, Dr. Sequanna Taylor was there. She always greeted me with a warm hug. In the clinical world of politics, handshakes are usually rehearsed. Smiles are often forced. But Taylor’s style is different. It isn’t a tactic. It is genuine.

Taylor is a mother of four who raised her family in the same streets she now represents. For her, politics begins with people, not policy. Long before she took the oath of office in Madison, she was doing the slow work. This is the unglamorous service that rarely makes the news cycle. She would show up at school board meetings late at night. She listened to parents who were exhausted after long work shifts. She sat with neighbors who felt locked out of the system.

Taylor’s time on the Milwaukee County Board and the Milwaukee Public School Board elevated her. She saw struggles of families living on the edge. She saw the reality of housing insecurity and the rising cost of health care. She watched schools try to do more with less. These experiences did not make her cynical. Instead, they sharpened her sense of duty.

Today, that same ethic guides her as the State Representative for the 11th Assembly District. In her first year, she has fought to ease the strain on working families. She has pushed for tax credits for renters and healthy meals for every student. In a political era defined by bombast, her work is defined by care. It is about who gets seen and who gets protected.

We met in her district at the TruBlu coffee shop in the Evolve Church on North 76th Street. She radiates a big personality. And talks fast as if she cannot wait to bring forth her points, which bloom through her convictions.

You recently celebrated your first-year anniversary as the state assembly rep in the 11th District. How does that feel?

It feels good, but there is a big learning curve. I come out of local government as a past MPS school board member and a Milwaukee county executive. Policies and procedures are different at the state level.

You grew up in the 1980s in the inner city at a time when kids could play in the street. And now you represent similar neighborhoods in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

As a kid, it never occurred to me I would be elected to state office. I was a girl who grew up in zip code 53206, heart of the inner city. Now I’m in the Blue Book. Now I can go back to my old neighborhood and tell the little girls and boys they can also be elected to public office.

The Wisconsin state legislature is in session from roughly January to May. What is your job when it is out of session?

When I’m not in session, I make an effort to interact with my constituents. I am busy. I don’t know the meaning of “Take a break.” I attend community events. I knock on doors every Friday night. So do my office workers. We are looking for input on what our residents are looking for

When you interact with the residents, what do you ask them?

I created a door card that I leave with them. It asks what they need information on, for instance: Housing, Jobs, Health, Public Education, Criminal Justice and more. This is all a means to know my constituents. I need their voices in order to do my job. If their needs fall into the local category, I connect them with the city aldermen. Because of last summer’s floods, I had a number of people who had to leave their homes due to flooded basements. I made sure FEMA contacted them. I even bought some hygiene items out of my own pocket. When people are in need, they don’t need you to be a politician, they need you to be a human being.

Why did you run for State Assembly in the 11th district?

I held political offices on the local level, but all roads lead to the state government. I felt I could do some good there,

What are your district boundaries?

North boundary is Lincoln Park, then along Villard and up to Silver Spring. Then up to Bradley and east to 64th. They call it the northeast side, but it is more on the west side.

Is your district kind of middle class with ethnic mix?

I have Black, white and Latino residents. I also have a few public housing complexes like West Lawn. I also consult with small business owners to see how I can help them and relate what state resources have done to help businesses. My work involves building relationships and networking. Being there for people.

What are the most important issues in your district? What do your constituents want?

They want more access to better economics. Grocery stores, restaurants, healthcare, affordable housing. There are not enough drug stores or supermarkets. A Walgreens closed. A Walmart closed. A Pick N Save closed right on the cusp of my district. My residents also want the choice of nutritious food. I’d like to revitalize Villard Avenue from 27th Street west to 40th. At one time, that was a vital area, had a movie theater, a bank, a fish store, a barbecue place, good restaurants and food stores.

At one time, Mayor Johnson talked to me about Villard as an ideal street to revitalize.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt talked to me about that, too. People want to live in a community with access to good services and shopping.

For those living in one of those food desert areas, what can you do to help attract grocery stores and pharmacies?

At the state level, there is a grocery store affiliation committee, and I have been in contact with them. I also consult with Andrea Pratt and the mayor. We might talk with business owners like a Walgreens, Walmart or Aldi to get a cost analysis of what it would take to open new stores. It will be a process. Business owners need to make a profit when they locate in a community.

You work with veteran assembly reps from all over the state. Do they include you in legislative proposals and decisions?

Since I held local offices for a long time, I know a number of the state representatives. I’ve tried to bridge those gaps between me as a big city representative and those that represent suburbia or rural districts. I am interested in narrowing those areas of disagreement. Even though we sometimes disagree, we all want to advocate for the state as a whole. There are 99 assembly members and 33 in the senate. We won’t always agree. There is compromise but also pushback. My job is to advocate for Milwaukee, which isn’t always talked about in a positive manner.

In early 2025, you introduced a set of three bills aimed at helping working families—one, expanding the homestead tax credit for homeowners and renters, two, implementing healthy school meals for all to reduce food costs, and three, lowering prescription drug prices.

As for lowering prescription prices, the cost of healthcare is now ridiculous. A person shouldn’t have to choose between paying for a blood pressure pill or a healthy meal. And these drug prices also affect children. And every child should have access to a healthy meal regardless of family income. Unfortunately, my healthy school meals bill did not pass. Could not get it to the floor. You have to get a bill to the floor in order to hold a hearing so that it can get heard by the whole floor.

Really? Why would any state legislator not want to help fund healthy meals for children?

It’s partisan. Those opposed, basically Republicans, said it was about money. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, I believe our kids should have healthy meals.

What about your bill expanding the Homestead Tax Credit?

I looked at Mississippi and Ohio where seniors over 65 who own their homes receive tax credits so they don’t get taxed out of their homes. Most are living on fixed incomes. I have proposed a similar bill for Wisconsin.

Then there is your “Purple Alert” proposal, a system to help locate and protect potential victims of domestic abuse. How would that work?

The goal is not to have the victim to be further abused by the abuser. The abused person shouldn’t have to wait 24 to 48 hours to locate the abuser. I myself am a domestic violence survivor. Currently, the law reads that the police have to wait a certain amount of time before tracking an abuser. We passed the Purple Alert at the local level when I was a county supervisor, but it won’t take effect until it is passed at the state level.

You are an ordained minister, have a college degree in criminal justice and human resources, and also a doctorate in business administration. How has this education helped you in the political world?

When I was younger, I wanted to be an attorney. What motivated me was when I was 12 is my 16 year old brother was imprisoned for murder. He was sentenced to 25 years. He is still in prison. In communities of color, we rarely have money for lawyers. I did not become a lawyer but did get a degree in Criminal Justice because I wanted to find out how the legal system works. When an offender leaves prison, he or she often returns without a skill to get a job or adjust to life on the outside.

To say nothing of the cost of incarcerating people.

We in the state assembly know that it will cost over $600,000 to incarcerate a youth in the Lincoln Hills Juvenile facility this year. We advocate for each student in public education to be budgeted at $15,000. But if we don’t budget for education in a juvenile prison facility, the chances are good that a young person will get out and eventually get arrested again.

At 45, you have four children and six grandchildren. I guess you know about kids. What can the legislature do to make life better for inner city children?

I think elected officials need to spend time talking to children in their district neighborhoods, not just have committee meetings. I am on the committee for criminal justice at the state. Sometimes, we will bring in a few young people as part of a roundtable discussion. But I think we need to meet the kids where they live.

That is so important when you want to learn about people. Meet them where they live.

If we want to improve and help our youth, we need to understand their everyday lives.

I am older than you, but I’ve never seen such divisiveness between political parties and competing philosophies. As of last December, public approval for the U.S. Congress remained extremely low, hovering around 14-17% approval, with high disapproval rates at around 80%, according to recent Gallup and other polls. The original purpose of our government was compromise, meaning that although our elected officials will have different viewpoints, they will compromise. What exacerbates this vitriol is partly the legacy media but also social media. There is so much anger spewed on the internet.

Yes, I agree. We are living in a world of what I call keyboard warriors. We have freedom of speech, but when it goes to inciting violence, we have crossed the line. At the end of the day, we are all human, and not without flaws. I am the vice chair of the state Black caucus. One time, I almost posted my response to white reps, who asked me, “What if we advocated a white agenda?” I wrote that there has always been a white agenda. But I did not post that letter because at the end of the day, it won’t get them to change their minds. I try to show my positions by my character and actions. Sometimes, my silence speaks my position. Too many people want to incite, want to argue.

And they are really just speaking to their own choir.

In times of conflict, I remind myself, “Can I be right or be kind.”