Summerfest Announces Schedule for 2024

Expand Photo Via SummerFest.com Summerfest

This year’s Summerfest will run June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6. The lineup at American Family Insurance Amphitheater includes country singer Kane Brown (June 20), ‘80s metal band Motley Crue (June 21), electronic dance artist Illenium (June 27), singer-songwriter Tyler Childers (June 28), country music’s Keith Urban (June 29), the electronica of Air (July 4), pop rockers Maroon 5 (July 5) and rapper Lil Uzi Vert (July 6).

As always, the side stages provide a diversity of music for fans of all descriptions, with highlights that include Brittany Howard (June 20), Dawes (June 22), Sleater Kinney (June 27), Cedric Burnside (June 27), Hippo Campus, Flipturn and Briston Maroney (June 28), The Church, Mike Campbell and Ethel Cain (June 29), Nikki Lane, Baseball Project and Del Water Gap (July 5).

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.summerfest.com/lineup/.