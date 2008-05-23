What's my take? My take is that once again the Shep leads the way in publishing the truth - in this case truth in advertising.

Specifically, the Time Warner ad on page 33 of the May 22 issue. The woman in the pinkish jacket who is flipping the bird to all the readers truly represents the finest in truth in advertising because it perfectly represents Time Warners' attitude about their customers/ customer service. Once again, thanks for having the courage to publish the truth even though some may perceive it to be less than acceptable.

W.S.