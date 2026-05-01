Takeaways From Three Days at DIBCON and Being in Rooms with War Profiteers

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Emgage AI booth at DIBCON Emgage's booth at DIBCON advertising the benefits of AI for military use (2026)

To the U.S. defense industry, endless war means endless profits. The quiet part was said out loud last September when President Trump renamed the Department of Defense (DoD) to the Department of War (DoW). Such a move raises legitimate questions about the true motives behind wars waged around the globe by the U.S. and its allies. While often shielded by guises of protecting freedom and democracy, the mask slips off as economic and imperialist interests of the U.S. in particular regions become undeniably clear.

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey DIBCON welcome sign A welcome sign for DIBCON at the Hyatt in Milwaukee (2026)

The Defense Industrial Base Conference, better known as DIBCON, was held April 7-9 at Downtown Milwaukee’s Hyatt Regency. DIBCON mostly took place between two rooms on the second floor of the Hyatt. On the left was an exhibition hall where firms dealing in aerospace, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and manufacturing set up tables, handing out literature about their companies. On the right was the ballroom where featured speakers gave their presentations. I sat quietly in the back taking notes as attendees sipped their Starbucks and affirmingly nodded along to each slideshow.

Things are Getting Scarier?

The ethos of those at DIBCON, however, is best described by something I heard from Knudsen Institute CEO and the conference’s master of ceremonies, Michael Morford, in his opening remarks on Tuesday: “Things are getting scarier, globally—how can I get involved? It’s not easy, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

DIBCON 2026 was sponsored by the Knudsen Institute and the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council. The institute, an Oklahoma-based organization, is working to get as many small to mid-size manufacturing companies nationwide as possible into the broader wartime supply chain, particularly those that deal in robotics, machinery and tooling—all fields which the federal government is keen to utilize for military, cybersecurity and intelligence purposes. The word “surge” was thrown around a lot throughout DIBCON. In this context, ‘surge’ means a rapid uptick of investment, workforce and capacity in building for the affairs of U.S. war and conflict.

“Covid showed a bright light on the fragility of the supply chain of the United States,” Morford said. “What we’re now witnessing in very real time is that fragility has not only not gone away but gotten worse. The speed at which we have depleted our munition stockpile in the conflict with Iran is breathtaking. We’re not only getting started behind; we’re getting followed behind faster.”

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He cited “‘invisibility” as well as workforce shortage as key issues that the defense industry faces. Morford added, “The first time I was brought into some of these workforce issue meetings, they were talking then about some great ideas that have still not been implemented. Six years later, the junior high kid we kept talking about needing to reach, we never got to them. We’ve already missed six-years-worth of kids. When are we going to stop talking and start doing?”

Morford then introduced Alex Gray, an assistant to the National Security Advisory during Trump’s first term as well as advisor to anti-LGBTQ+ Congressman Randy Forbes. In addition to being involved with several other war lobbying groups, Gray is CEO of American Global Strategies, a strategic advisory firm that “assesses geopolitical opportunities and risks” for its clients and helps them navigate U.S. governmental policy, according to its website.

Iran War an ‘Extraordinary Achievement’?

Gray made his excitement about the ongoing war in Iran (Operation Epic Fury) no secret as he called it an “extraordinary achievement by every metric of success.” He spoke glowingly about the campaign, saying, “If you look at the positive side of the ledger, it’s probably going to have impacts in terms of deterrents, vis-a-vis our greatest adversary, the People’s Republic of China.”

Amnesty International reported that during the February 28 attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, a drone strike on an all-girls school in the city of Minab killed 168 people, including more than 100 children. Gray continued, “Despite the operation’s bountiful success, there are some dark clouds revealed,” referring to how the U.S. fired so many missiles across Iran in just four days that it signaled to U.S. war profiteers that they needed more money and more bombs to continue carrying out operations to such magnitude.

“We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he put it, mentioning that an estimated $900 million is being spent a day on munition replenishment. According to MilitarySpend, at the time of this article, approximately $30.67 billion has been spent on Operation Epic Fury thus far. To put it in perspective, that amount of money could have funded more than 471,000 teacher salaries, 408,000 nurses’ salaries, 255,000 college scholarships, the construction of 87,000 homes, 61,000 cancer research grants or clean water systems, 24,000 repaved highways or 13,000 hospital beds for one year. The trackers for how many school lunches or meals-on-wheels could be funded moves so fast, making out a number is impossible.

Later that day, I attended a “fireside chat” that took place between Phil Divinski, CEO of Jeddoc, and Hong-Lun Tiunn, Deputy Director of Taiwan’s National Security Council at DSET. Jeddoc is a “military modernization” company, and under Divinski’s own profile on its website, we learn that he served in the U.S. Army for 16 years and was deployed to combat eight times. He describes himself as “a tactical practitioner who views the world through an economic lens” and asserts that “when the U.S. invests blood and treasure into a cause, it must produce results.” There is also Jerad Watlington, Jeddoc’s Chief Operating Officer, who is described as a “freedom maximalist” influenced by libertarians and anarcho-capitalism.

Drones, Data, Hardware

The conversation between Divinski and Tiunn largely focused on how the U.S. and Taiwan can work together in building up their defense industries, specifically with drone manufacturing, computing systems, data and hardware. Tiunn explained that Taiwan is facing an asymmetrical warfare situation against China, saying, “Our government is working very hard to speed everything up, and in order to continue this record speed, we cannot do it without help from our allies—especially the U.S.”

He elaborated by sharing how while Taiwan continues its manufacturing of wartime infrastructure like fighter jets and warships, working with the U.S. on drones will give them a strategic edge. Taiwan has a major consumer electronics sector, and Tiunn gave an example of a toy company that is redirecting its in-house engineers to work on real drones rather than toys.

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Protestors outside DIBCON Locals protest DIBCON at Pere Marquette Park outside the Hyatt Hotel in Milwaukee (2026)

At DIBCON’s opening reception that evening, held on the top floor of the Hyatt, I took a picture of a protest happening down below at Pere Marquette Park where organizers holding up a large banner were visible. I went down to the park where the protest was taking place. There, you could see up close that the aforementioned banner read “DEFENSE CONTRACTORS: YOU HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS.”

On the second day, I attended a panel where the discussion was with three small manufacturer executives whose companies were scaling up their involvement with the defense industrial base. Moderated by Jim Carr, the three panelists were Jim Kornfeld of Strohwig, Bill Berrien of Pindel Global Precision (a Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor last year) and Dave Capkovitz of Aspen Manufacturing.

Carr, president of CARR Machine & Tool Inc, is lauded in the manufacturing world for acquiring a small manufacturing firm in the 2000s and scaling it into a large, multifaceted aerospace company that manufactures for different industries including defense and space. Carr opened the discussion by saying, “Defense manufacturing is one of the biggest opportunities on the table right now.”

Immediately after that panel, Mike Molnar of the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) took to the podium. Although his background was originally in manufacturing parts for engines and power generators, Molnar now works for the federal government in the Department of Commerce. During his presentation, Molnar cited statistics such as that Wisconsin leads the nation in workforce manufacturing as well as in percentage of state firms in manufacturing. “Manufacturing is important to our national security,” he stated. “That’s why the Department of War is so engaged with the manufacturing sector. The Department of Commerce and the Department of War are joined at the hip for these things.”

Molnar spoke approvingly of the Trump administration’s “focus on science and technology,” mentioning that an action plan for AI has been released for the sake of “scientific discovery” as well as a cybersecurity strategy. For Molnar, AI is synonymous with innovation, and NIST appears to be driving the implementation of it across practically every single governmental department as well as the private sector. In fact, Molnar emphasized, “In the feds, we play an enabling role, so it’s really up to you. This is an exciting framework, and I think it’s going to pay a lot of dividends.”

Communities across Wisconsin are currently fighting back against hyperscale AI data centers taking over their water, energy, land and resources. For more information about that topic, read the article here.

Risky Environmental Regulations?

There were also brief remarks on Wednesday from Cheryl Mugford of the Chemical and Supply Chain Risk Management, who mentioned that she would give a presentation the following day about navigating chemical risks and environmental regulations. The U.S. military is in fact the single biggest polluter in the world. Journalist Abby Martin’s new show-stopping documentary “Earth’s Greatest Enemy”, which was just screened in Milwaukee for Earth Day, sheds light on staggering statistics such as the U.S. military using at least 270,000 barrels of oil a day while operating more than 800 military bases in at least 80 countries.

On the third and final day, I only went to one session, “Running with Scissors: Building Modern Manufacturing for a Ready Fight,” led by Sam Thevanayagam of Partslife. Thevanayagam spoke about how thrilled he is about bringing in machining experts as young as teenagers to work in manufacturing for the defense industrial base. “We are working with extremely difficult parts,” he said. “What am I saying when I say “running with scissors”? I’m talking about the fact that we are embracing risk.” Then he said something that no one who opposes war wants to hear: “Every single cent that is spent with the companies I steward is taxpayer money.”

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey DIBCON equals Death Con sign outside Hyatt A banner reading "DIBCON = Death Con. Hyatt welcomes war profiteers" hanging near the Hyatt Hotel in Milwaukee (2026)

DIBCON panels I was not present for included ones about AI and data risk in the age of automation, supply chain fragility, digital platforms expanding manufacturing capacity, dealing with compliance and auditors, and the defense industry’s “skilled labor crisis.” Remaining speakers throughout DIBCON included former Republican state representative Dale Kooyenga of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, John Falcone of Maritime Defense Tech, Michael Rutherford from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Reginald Mack of the DoW’s Sustainable Technology Evaluation and Demonstration Program (STED) and former Raytheon executive Andrei Quinn-Barabanov, among other cybersecurity and compliance moguls.

During the conference I observed a banner hanging from the parking garage adjacent to Hyatt reading “DIBCON = DEATHCON / HYATT WELCOMES WAR PROFITEERS.” When I drove by a few days later, the banner was still up.