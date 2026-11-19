× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Makers Market Milwaukee Makers Market at Ivy House Shoppers explore a Milwaukee Makers Market's pop-up event at The Ivy House in Walker's Point.

In 1925 then-President Calvin Coolidge famously said, “The chief business of the American people is business,” a phrase often misquoted but meaning the same thing no matter which version you choose. In one way or another, we’re all in the business of providing products or services to our friends and families, customers and communities. “Silent Cal,” as he was called, would be pleased to know just how far we have come as a business-driven nation.

Businesses come in all shapes and size, but the ones too often overlooked tend to be the small businesses that form the foundation of our economy and communities. Often family-driven, or the brainchild of one specific visionary, small business becomes an economic lifeline that may plant the seeds of an empire while helping build communities by truly serving the needs of all kinds of people while keeping the dollars closer to home.

“From an economic perspective, it’s so important to keep money circulating through our communities,” says Jessie Puzach, owner of Birch & Banyan Coffee, a café located in Hartland, “When people buy lattes from me it allows me to sponsor local sports teams and fundraisers. The ripple effects are truly incredible.”

Puzach is part of a league of small business owners who have helped the Milwaukee metro area grow into a significant center of commerce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, area small businesses—defined as having 100 or fewer employees —total a whopping 6,476 enterprises that employ a total of 270,062 workers. That’s an awful lot of lattes.

The term “small business” is a misnomer for many people, who can’t imagine an enterprise employing 100 people constituting a small anything. But there are degrees of size within that definition that hit a little closer to home. As a matter of fact, the smallest of the small face entirely different economies of scale that make their profitability—or even survival, for that matter—a much more tenuous proposition.

Small-Waukee Makers Market

On Small Businesses Saturday many buyers will seek out the smallest of small businesses to patronize and support. Thanks to mixed-media artist Ryan Laessig, the smallest of the small are getting increasingly easier to find. Ten years ago, Laessig created Milwaukee Makers Market (MMM) a traveling and curated collection of small businesses focusing primarily on arts and crafts.

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Founded as an open-air market in the parking lot of Collectivo Coffee Roasters in Bay View, Laessig enables artists to sell their wares and share their stories with fellow artists, collectors, and other customers. By sharing the stories at the point of sale, the artists, he says, draw the buyer in and give them their own stories to share about the purchase, whether it’s a painting, a piece of leather work, a unique hot sauce, or even jewelry made from squirrel bones.

“All the work our vendors produce is locally handcrafted and uniquely made,” Laessig says. “I call this Small-waukee and half the fun are the makers’ stories.”

Running from April through December, MMM takes its show on the road to five different locations, including American Family Field, The Ivy House, Prairie Springs on Park, and its own facility at 2625 S. Greeley St., Ste. 135, in Bay View. MMM’s home base might be the Discovery World Museum on Milwaukee’s lakefront, which is where the market will be on Small Business Saturday, this year on Nov. 28.

“Small Business Saturday is by far our biggest event,” Laessig says. “Last year we had 3,000 people come through our door. Sales helped many of our participating businesses push to the end of the year.”

Laessig’s goal is to help many of his vendors, of which there 40-50 in any given week, operate successful enterprises. That’s true of all businesses, but in Milwaukee’s small business community there is even more to gain for both the proprietor and customers, says Birch & Banyan’s Puzach.

“From a purely human perspective, small businesses create the community you have,” the café owner explains. “Our café is somewhere for people to feel safe, feel happy, take business meetings, catch up with friends, have first dates, journal, go on interviews, and more. Being a hub for the community is truly a gift.”

The same can be said for any small business, even the smallest of the small.

Small Business Saturday in 2026 is Saturday, Nov. 28.