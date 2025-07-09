‘Tariff Man': WSJ Bashes Trump for New Round of 'Economic Damage'

× Expand Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok - Wikimedia Commons President Donald Trump holds a chart listing new tariffs at a “Make America Wealthy Again” event, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in the White House Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump's decision to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on trade partners South Korea and Japan met swift condemnation from the Wall Street Journal's conservative editorial board.

The board penned an op-ed on Monday that argued Trump is spoiling the “economic mood” following the signing of his landmark "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act." The bill makes permanent several tax cuts from Trump's first administration while also slashing spending on social programs.

By announcing the tariffs, the editorial board argued that Trump was “back playing Tariff Man,” a role that could disrupt the progress his administration is making.

Impact on Consumers

The economic impact of the tariffs would be immediately felt by American consumers, the editorial board noted. For instance, the U.S. imported more than $280 billion in goods from South Korea and Japan last year, accounting for nearly 9% of all imports. Most of those imports consist of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and assorted industrial equipment like washing machines.

“If Mr. Trump slaps on 25% tariffs, some of this trade might grind to a halt,” the editorial board wrote. “Having less competition in the market for washing machines, say, isn’t to the American homeowner’s benefit.

“Businesses in the U.S. that rely on highly specialized industrial machines might not have easy alternatives to Japanese and South Korean imports,” the op-ed continues. “Meantime, the trade restrictions and uncertainty make it harder to plan and invest.”

More Threats

Trump also threatened 13 other countries with additional tariffs on Monday, which also poses a significant risk to the American economy, the editorial board argued.

“Mr. Trump’s tariffs on present course would take $300 billion in border taxes from the productive economy this year, and he seems bent on going higher,” the editorial reads in part. “That’s an anti-growth tax increase, and an arbitrary one besides.”