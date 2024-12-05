'Thanks, Mom!' Hegseth Mom Busted for Interview Making Things Worse for her Son

× Expand Photo via Brian Hegseth via X Brian and Penelope Hegseth Brian and Penelope Hegseth

An attempt by embattled former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to use his mother as a character witness as he struggles to become Donald Trump's next secretary of defense may have backfired.

That is the opinion of MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski who stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Penelope Hegseth's answers during a Fox News interview only affirmed that her son has a sordid history with women as she insisted he has changed.

An email from Penelope Hegseth has become a central focus of his suitability for the job after she accused him of being a serial abuser of women back in 2017 which was only compounded by a separate report about his alleged drinking problem.

According to the MSNBC host, Hegseth’s mom gave credence to multiple reports of his drunken escapades that have cast a cloud over his nomination to oversee the Pentagon.

As she explained, “His mother saying he’s changed doesn’t deny the very serious allegations against him.“Saying he’s changed actually accepts those allegations and wants us, the United States, the people of the United States and those who are going to be vetting him to believe that he did some of these things, but he's changed now?” she asked.