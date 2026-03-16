The Epstein Cover-up Just Got Worse

× Expand Photo by United States Department of Justice - Wikimedia Commons Pam Bondi - 2025 United States Attorney General Pam Bondi (2025)

This week, Epstein’s longtime accountant Richard Kahn was deposed before the House Oversight Committee. After the deposition, Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam told reporters what they’d learned: a woman who accused Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Yes, Epstein’s estate. Settling with a Trump accuser.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Post and Courier corroborated key details from the account of a woman who told the FBI that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was 13.

The paper verified that her mother rented a Hilton Head home to Epstein and confirmed her mother was charged with stealing $22,000 from her employer—which she told investigators was connected to Epstein’s blackmail scheme. The FBI interviewed her four separate times. A source told the Miami Herald the agency would not have done that if it found her not credible.

The Story that Won’t Go Away

The White House called her a “disturbed woman with an extensive criminal history.” What they didn’t say is that her criminal history is largely the story of a girl whose life was destroyed before it started.

Three Democratic senators joined Republican Lisa Murkowski this week in asking the GAO to investigate the DOJ’s handling of the files. Bondi has now been subpoenaed by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, with bipartisan support.

This story isn’t going away. We won’t let it.

Also this week, NBC News published a damning investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, a 10,000-acre New Mexico compound where at least 10 women and girls say they were abused. New Mexico conducted its first-ever search of the property this week. Six years after Epstein’s death.

What took so long? Trump’s Justice Department told New Mexico’s AG to stand down in 2019, promising to handle it themselves. They never did. The FBI received a tip claiming two foreign girls had been killed and buried on the property. They never followed up. The former New Mexico AG told NBC that federal prosecutors “essentially gutted our ability to aggressively seek justice for victims.”

Epstein’s ranch has since been purchased by a Texas Republican turning it into a Christian retreat, renamed San Rafael Ranch. The man who bought a child predator’s sex compound and rebranded it a house of God is now the Republican nominee for Texas comptroller.

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That sentence alone deserves a front page.