The Fight Continues for Sustainable Abortion Access in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo by Omar Flores Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee protest march Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee protest march

A major victory for reproductive rights in Wisconsin occurred last month when Planned Parenthood announced it would resume performing abortion procedures in two of their clinics, Milwaukee’s Water Street Health Center and Madison East Health Center in Madison. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, the legal implication of an 1849 state law was widely interpreted as banning abortions, making the procedure virtually unavailable in the state for 15 months. However, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Sclipper found in a recent court case that the law in question applies only to feticide and not to voluntary abortions, thereby granting Planned Parenthood liberty to resume abortion procedures legally.

Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM) has been at the forefront of organizing for safe, unrestricted access to reproductive rights in Wisconsin since the Roe v. Wade decision. The organization, who successfully passed a resolution through the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors condemning the overturning of Roe v. Wade and fought to have an advisory referendum added to the ballot of last April’s election, is affirmed in their tireless efforts with the news about Planned Parenthood.

“This is the result of the hard work done by grassroots organizing and the support of nonprofits,” RJAM Outreach Chair Carly Klein said. “We spent the last year and a half holding politicians accountable through direct action, showing them that the vast majority of Wisconsin residents want abortion access. It takes more than just voting to make changes like this possible; when people unite and apply pressure, we can see great changes.”

Fight Far From Over

The fight for reproductive rights in Wisconsin is far from over, however. While two clinics restoring abortion access is an important start, it is not sustainable for the entire state. “Prior to the abortion ban, only four clinics in all of Wisconsin performed abortions,” Klein continues. “People had to endure a 24-hour waiting period and could not access services through telemedicine. Our goal is to make abortion more accessible than it was before.”

RJAM is currently petitioning to have abortion access available on demand with no waiting period as well as have it accessible in rural communities and through telemedicine. Sign their petition here.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

They plan to be at The Women’s Convention held at Milwaukee’s Baird Center this weekend. As active members of the host committee, RJAM is co-hosting a seminar withMadison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) 10:50 a.m., Saturday Oct. 21 on building a grassroots organization from the ground up; it will be livestreamed on social media for those who cannot make it in-person. They will be tabling at the convention throughout the weekend as well.

RJAM's next general member meeting is at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1PM at the Central Library, Krikelas Room.

Visit Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee’s Linktree to learn more.