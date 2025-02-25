The ‘Golden Door’ Mission of Hanan Refugees Relief Group

× Expand Photo by NikolayShubin - Getty Images Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty in New York City, New York, United States

On January 24, the State Department, consistent with the President’s Executive Orders on Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs, suspended Hanan Refugees Relief Group (HRRG) contract, terminating funds that were already promised. The decision redefines refugees and immigrants as a promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion. In other words, the grant that supported the work of Hanan Refugee Relief Group and its employees, a federally approved resettlement agency, a beacon-hand for a vulnerable population, was breached.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free is one of the most recognizable phrases of a poem to honor the struggles of immigrants, written in 1883 by Emma Lazarus. Her sonnet, engraved on the Statue of Liberty begins, A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame is the imprisoned lightning and her name, Mother of Exiles emphasizing the openness to welcome the stranger. Why are we treating immigrants differently than those of previous generations?

The grant that HRRG, a 301(c)(3) nonprofit received as a federally approved resettlement agency in July 2023, pays rent and utilities for incoming refugees for 90 days. In this short window, HRRG is their lifeline; setting up homes, enrolling children in school, ESL programs and employment. The goal is self-sufficiency. The core services and direct assistance funds were actively serving 119 individuals when the stop work order suspended these efforts.

Loss, Disorientation

Refugee families have already lost homes, professions and communities. They desire stability and hope to recreate a semblance of what their lives were like before being upended. They are people suffering loss and disorientation, yet in the safe haven of the U.S., could face eviction and homelessness. Refugee resettlement has been a cornerstone of global humanitarian efforts for 50 years. but rising nativist sentiments are making it a wall rather than a door.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge, a critical moment, but our commitment to helping refugees remains unwavering,” said Sheila Badwan, executive director of Hanan Refugees Relief Group. “With the near elimination of federal funding, the responsibility now lies with us—our communities—to step in and ensure that those who need help the most are not abandoned.”

Four years ago, HRRG, was an all-volunteer staff opening their first office in Milwaukee. They settled hundreds of Afghans who evacuated in crisis under the Afghan Placement Assistance (APA) program and partnered with Islamic Relief and Church World Service.

In 2022, they hired their first six employees to a current staff of 26 skillful, culturally competent individuals. Because of the executive order, employees were let go. Imagine turning away people who choose professions of purpose and service. To disconnect anyone on an altruistic course is not only a loss to the HRRG, but to society as a whole.

Lifeline Continues

Yet, as the humanitarian situation worsens, HRRG remains committed to its “golden door” mission. It will pivot and seek ways to continue being a lifeline to refugees and immigrants. The organization is actively seeking partnerships with local businesses, faith-based organizations and community groups in order to mobilize resources and deliver essential services.

“These are our neighbors, our families. They are hard workers who contribute to and build up our communities,” said Badwan. “We cannot stand by and let this crisis deepen. Every individual, every business, and every organization can contribute in some way. Whether through donations, or volunteer efforts, we all have a role to play. This is a critical moment for us to show what humanity and community is capable of when we come together.”

In his 2017 analysis of Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus,” Austin Allen wrote, “just shy of the shoreline, can never become law—can never actually require the U.S. to open its arms to strangers. It can only haunt us with the conviction that we should.”

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door! (“The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus)