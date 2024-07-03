The Great MKE Block Party, A Celebration of Joy and Resistance

Expand Great Milwaukee Block Party logo

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is rapidly approaching, slated for July 15-18. Many are truly dreading the congregation of bigotry, fascism and hypocrisy in our city for that string of days. Worse yet, the amplified risk for far-right hate groups trickling into town that week is more concerning than ever.

But Milwaukeeans are coming together and organizing a mass demonstration of resistance through the week of July 13-20 with the Great MKE Block Party (GMBP).

A grassroots effort, The Great MKE Block Party is cultivating events, spaces and activities across Milwaukee that celebrate the city’s vibrant talent and beauty. It is created by the community for the community, encouraging folks to get involved either by throwing their own events or participating in existing ones. Events may be at a local business, at a private residence or held virtually.

“When I heard the RNC was coming to town, I knew that they would intend to use our community, our home—or their fictitious representation of it—as an example of “American carnage”,” GMBP organizer Amy Horst says.

Money-Washing Scheme?

The RNC comes just weeks after Republican nominee Donald Trump remarked that Milwaukee is a “horrible city” while meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill. Organizer Stephanie Roades contends, “Milwaukee leaders wrapped this in some kind of economic boon sleight of hand that wouldn’t actually benefit the most marginalized members of our city, but most certainly would be a money washing scheme to line the pockets of conservative businesses. Republicans want to bring their violence here where they don’t care about the people that will be harmed.”

Although another organizer, Rae Chappelle, felt fear and anger upon learning that the RNC would be coming to Milwaukee, they knew they wanted to respond from a place of joy and creativity, explaining, “I listened to what radical Black women, Indigenous activists, disability rights organizers, and members of the Queer and Trans community have been saying for years about the importance of engaging in joyful rebellion and building beloved community that is founded on radically accepting intersecting, marginalized identities in the face of hate and oppression.”

Fourth organizer Sandy Krause similarly found the GMBP focus inspiring. “Milwaukee is being shown to the world that week with the RNC dictating the narrative, but bringing attention to who our communities, neighborhoods and groups really are needs to be put out front for the world to see,” she shares.

Working in Solidarity

The idea for GMBP originated in January when Celestina Hertz, Zao MKE Church’s social work intern, thought of launching a collaborative campaign where local social justice organizations could work in solidarity with one another during the RNC. After Zao hosted their first planning meeting, interest quickly piqued with hundreds of community members ranging from artists to activists to city leaders in attendance. Dozens of organizations and businesses got on board with the idea as well, and the ball got rolling from there.

Roades adds, “One thing they always underestimate about Milwaukee is our ability to rebel with heart and creativity, and we’re always ready to throw a party.”

Rather than coordinating all the programming themselves, GMBP is providing planning assistance and small grants to those who want to throw public events. All who are passionate about creativity, inclusivity and community care are welcome and invited. Chappelle remarks, “It’s truly been a labor of radical love.”

Activities on the books so far include live music, art builds, trivia nights, drag shows, group bike rides, film screenings, family playdates and more. Participating businesses include Canni-MKE, The Sugar Maple, Tooth + Nail Studio, Lost Valley Cider Company and many others. Some are offering food and drink specials where proceeds will benefit local organizations, while local creatives will have limited-edition GMBP products available for purchase.

Chappelle is confident that momentum will continue even beyond GMBP, reckoning, “We hope to facilitate connections that last well after the RNC has ended and the outside threats have gone home.”

Roades attests that this scale of radical community action is the start of something new. “It’s rooted in both righteous anger and betrayal by our city leaders and a hunger to connect with others. When you know you’re not alone, it empowers you to take bolder acts of resistance to all the evils being smeared in our faces.”

Horst affirms, “I hope that this rebellious joy fills the air of our neighborhoods, and sets ripples in motion that lead to greater things.”

More Great MKE Block Party events are being added daily and will continue to be announced in the coming weeks. RSVP forms are being accepted up to July 13. Follow The Great MKE Block Party on Instagram @great_mke_block_party for updates. Those seeking planning or funding assistance should email greatmkeblockparty@gmail.com or fill out an RSVP form here.