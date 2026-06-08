The Heartbreak of Sexual Extortion

Expand Photo courtesy of his family Bradyn Bohn Bradyn Bohn

Fifteen-year-old Bradyn Bohn should have been worrying about ordinary teenage things like school, friends, sports and what he was doing that weekend. Instead, in the silent space of a few hours, he became trapped in a kind of fear no child should ever have to face alone.

A student at DC Everest Junior High in Marathon County, Bradyn was targeted by an online sextortion scammer who pretended to be a young girl. After Bradyn shared private images of himself, the tone suddenly changed. The stranger demanded money and threatened to send the photos to Bradyn’s family and friends if he refused.

For adults, it may seem like something that could be solved with a phone call or a confession. But for a 15-year-old boy, the shame can feel overwhelming, like the whole world is closing in. The pressure and humiliation hammered home. Although Bradyn had sent money to the scammers, they were relentless and did not stop hounding him for more money.

Bradyn died by suicide on March 5, 2025. His mother, Brittney Bird, found a note from her son saying “make sure he gets caught, along with an explanation of his situation.

His death devastated his family and shook communities across Wisconsin. In the painful days that followed, his mother spoke publicly about the cruelty of online predators and the unbearable pressure teenagers face in front the screens in their bedrooms. Bradyn’s story has since become a devastating symbol of how fast digital humiliation can turn deadly for young people.

Yet something positive happened as a result of this tragedy. The passage of Bradyn's Law. State Assembly Representative Brent Jacobson from Mosinee co-sponsored the bill. Bradyn’s mother and stepdad live in Jacobson’s district. Braydn’s Law created a civil cause of action in cases of sexual extortion. The law gives survivors a vehicle for justice other than a criminal trial as well as making it easier to bring civil claims without sharing their information publicly.

“The law makes the online crime of sexual extortion a Class B felony,” Jacobson said. “It allows for the family of the victim to file a civil claim against the perpetrators for money damages for wrongful death, and there are no caps for financial damages. The jury decides the amount of money.”

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How Predators Destroy Lives One Message at a Time

It often starts innocently, a friendly stranger on social media, a flattering message, a continuing conversation, and the warmth of what feels like a genuine connection. But for thousands of victims each year, that connection turns into a nightmare. Scammers, often operating from overseas, methodically build trust before coaxing victims into sharing intimate photo or video images. Soon comes the threat: pay up, or watch your private moments be exposed to everyone you love. Many victims, paralyzed by shame and fear, suffer in silence.

The FBI reports that “sextortion” victims are typically males between the ages of 14 and 17, and these schemes have been linked to at least 20 suicides nationally over a 17-month period.

As for Assemblyman Brent Jacobson, he is a native of Mosinee and comes from a working-class family. He worked his way through college and law school, then joined a Stevens Point law firm. Later he became mayor of Mosinee for ten years before winning state office in his home district 87.

“I knew nothing about sexual extortion until my wife told me about her hairdresser, Britany Bird, and the tragic loss of her son, Braydn Bohn, to suicide. I met Britany and her husband, Luke Bird, stepfather of Braydn, and we worked together to get something done to prevent future incidents like this.”

I asked him how Braydn’s Law came about.

“I decided we needed a law to protect future victims of online predators,” he said. “My colleague, Representative Pat Schneider, had begun to work on the issue. Ultimately, the primary sponsors were myself, Patrick Snyder and Senator Jesse James.”

Senator James later said, “The Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force testified that they received over 600 tips related to sexual extortion in 2025 alone. This is a real and growing crime in Wisconsin and across the country. This law continues Wisconsin’s clear stance that sexual extortion will never be tolerated and that there will be consequences.”

Jacobson, Schneider and James all worked together to write the sexual extortion bill, AB 923, which they called Braydn’s Law.

“This bill created a civil cause of action in cases of sexual extortion,” Jacobson said. “It gives survivors a vehicle for justice other than a criminal trial as well as making it easier to bring civil claims without sharing their information publicly. It makes the online crime of sexual extortion a Class B felony. The law allows for the family of the victim to file a civil claim against the perpetrators for money damages for wrongful death, and there are no caps for financial damages. The jury decides the amount of money to award.”

I asked about what parents might see as warning signs that their child might be scammed.

“Watch for your child’s or your own bank account having large withdrawals,” he said. “Keep a close eye on your son or daughter’s online activity. Educate your child on the warning signs on their internet activity. If your child does become a victim of sexual extortion, go to law enforcement for help.”

If there is something good to come out of this heartbreaking incident, it did motivate Brandy’s mother, Britany Byrd and stepfather Luke Byrd, to become extreme advocates for legal reform.

RAINN’s National Hotline

I reached out to RAINN in Washington DC, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, creator and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN’s mission is to stop sexual violence and sexual extortion by supporting survivors and holding perpetrators accountable.

“In an age of rapid and widespread image sharing, Wisconsinites deserve stronger protections against sexual extortion,” said RAINN Vice President of Public Policy Stefan Turkheimer. “Survivors of sexual extortion often carry lifelong trauma stemming from betrayal of trust, violations of privacy, and the persistent fear of further exploitation. Being forced into creating explicit content, and knowing those images may continue to circulate, causes significant and lasting harm.”

I asked Turkheimer about the new Wisconsin bill, Braydn’s Law. “Survivors deserve meaningful legal recourse and the opportunity to reclaim their dignity and safety,” said Turkheimer. “Bradyn’s Law will give them that opportunity.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual extortion or violence, confidential support in English and en Español is available 24/7 for free. Call (800) 656-4673, chat at RAINN.org/hotline, or text “HOPE” to 64673.