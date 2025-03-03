'The Last Backstop': New Resistance Movement Formed to Hamper the Trump-Musk Chaos

× Expand Photo by Anna Moneymaker - Getty Images Donald Trump President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The nation's 23 Democratic states attorneys general have coalesced into a small but mighty resistance movement bent on keeping the Trump-Musk chaos in check, according to a new article in Politico.

Reporters Rachel Bluth and Melanie Mason wrote that the AGs chat daily via video call “to coordinate their plans for pushing back against the Trump administration.” That includes discussing "the seven cases they have moving through the federal courts" and how to categorize Elon Musk, often called Trump's unelected and unofficial second-in-command.

The AGs “see themselves as the last backstop between the people and the president,” the article said. “Their multi-state lawsuits have temporarily stopped the president from revoking birthright citizenship, freezing federal funding and cutting off money for medical research. This week, they filed their sixth amicus brief in an action against the Trump administration, with 23 attorneys general signing on to argue the importance of the Affordable Care Act.”