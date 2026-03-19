The Next 'No Kings' Day of Action Takes Place March 28

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Protesters march - No Kings - October 2025 One protester carries another on their shoulders during the No Kings march in Milwaukee on Oct. 18, 2025

On Saturday, March 28, No Kings organizers will once again rally millions across the country for a day of peaceful mass mobilization against the Trump administration’s endless abuses of power and unchecked corruption. With more than 3,000 such protests planned, March 28 is expected to be one of the largest single days of lawful mass protest in U.S. history.

Milwaukee’s No Kings rally stages at Washington Park at noon with additional rallies taking place in many surrounding towns. The Milwaukee action will feature art, music, a community fair, voting resources, speakers and a march. Volunteers are needed for safety marshals and medics, supplies and cleanup, greeting attendees and distributing flyers, and photography and videography. Sign up for any one of those roles here. For more information, visit the No Kings Milwaukee website or Instagram.

We are just over a year into Trump’s second term and it has been nothing short of a humanitarian, sociological, economic and environmental disaster. Surging ICE raids have terrorized our immigrant communities, reproductive rights and gender-affirming care access continue to get restricted, our tax dollars are funding needless bloodshed in the Middle East, health care costs and grocery prices are rising, public health and education and free speech are being attacked and tariffs are through the roof—all while billionaires are given tax breaks, investments into AI raise serious ethical and ecological concerns, and far-right racists and unqualified grifters enter positions of power. The list goes on and on, and we as the U.S. working class are tired of it.

Americans Mobilized in Opposition

Chief Political and Advocacy Officer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Dierdre Schifeling said in a press release, “This unprecedented mobilization is the American people saying no to President Trump’s violent, inhumane treatment of our immigrant neighbors, attacks on our freedom of speech and voting rights, and the weaponization of the federal government. The best way to defend our freedoms is to act free—now more than ever.”

“There's an affordability crisis in this country - people can't afford groceries or healthcare - but this administration is focused on expanding its power, starting unnecessary wars that benefit billionaires, and targeting immigrants and citizens who dare to stand up for them,” Service Workers International Union (SEIU) executive vice president Joseph Bryant added. “Working people have had enough. We demand money, power and respect.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis affirmed that “America is for all of us, not some of us,” touching on the Trump administration’s attacks on LGBTQ+ people, “especially transgender Americans, spanning from health care to military service to accessing accurate IDs. The power of our voices to oppose authoritarianism and recent gross government overreaches can never be overstated.”

Nathan Taylortaft, high school student and co-director of East Valley Unite, stated that the younger generation is “fed up with the lies, violence, and lack of accountability with this administration,” noting, “ICE has kidnapped our friends, but we’re not scared. Schools have retaliated against our walkouts, but we’re not afraid. The administration is trying to take away our future, but we’re not intimidated. They are scared of us, because they know we the people have the power.”

It should be noted that the March 28 protests have different start and end times:

Milwaukee - Washington Park from noon to 3 p.m.

Shorewood - Private location (RSVP required) from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Greenfield - 76th St. and Layton Ave. from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Brookfield - Private location (RSVP required) from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Waukesha - Cutler Park from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Grafton - Washington St. (between Port Washington Rd. and Cheyenne Ave.) from 10 to 11 a.m.

West Bend - Washington County Government Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Oconomowoc - Village Green Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant/Racine - Wisconsin 20 &31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kenosha - Civic Center Park from noon to 3 p.m.

Sheboygan - Sheboygan Peace Park from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Watertown - Church & Stimpson St. from noon to 2 p.m.

Ahead of March 28 will be virtual “Eyes on ICE” training sessions throughout the week that folks can attend. For the full schedule, visit the No Kings website. Additional sponsoring organizations for the day of action include Human Rights Campaign, Common Defense, MoveOn, National Education Association, League of Conservation Voters and many others.