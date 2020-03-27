The Shepherd Express' April 2020 Spring Election Endorsements

Clockwise from upper-left: Jill Karofsky, Tom Barrett, Chris Larson, Tearman Spencer, Lisa Neubauer, Aycha Sawa, Rebecca Kiefer and Brett Blomme
The Wisconsin Presidential Primary is on April 7th and after the past 18 months of the Democratic Presidential Primary Debates, hundreds of interviews and hours upon hours of news coverage, we believe you know who you are voting for in this election. You need no endorsements so all of our endorsements are for local elections plus the State Supreme Court.
- Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Tom Barrett for Mayor of Milwaukee
- Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive
- Tearman Spencer for Milwaukee City Attorney
- Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller
Contested Judicial Races
- Brett Blomme for Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5
- Rebecca Kiefer for Circuit Court Judge, Branch 29
- Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Three Important Non-election Votes
- Advisory, Nonbinding Vote for a Redistricting Plan: Vote Yes
- Milwaukee Public Schools Revenue Limit Increase: Vote Yes
- Marsy’s Law Crime Victims’ Rights Amendment: Vote No
Milwaukee Aldermanic Races
There are a number of Aldermanic races where there is no one challenging the incumbent so obviously we are not listing those races below. Also, there a few competitive races that our endorsement committee did not feel sufficiently well-informed enough to make a strong endorsement.
The following are a list of the Aldermanic endorsements.
- Aldermanic District 1: Ashanti Hamilton
- Aldermanic District 3: Nik Kovac
- Aldermanic District 5: Nikya Dodd
- Aldermanic District 7: Khalif Rainey
- Aldermanic District 8: Justin Bielinski
- Aldermanic District 10: Michael Murphy
- Aldermanic District 11: Peter Burgelis
- Aldermanic District 14: Marina Dimitrijevic
Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors
Most of the Milwaukee county board races are uncontested. The Shepherd’s endorsement committee chose to endorse in just one county board race.
- County Board of Supervisors District 11: Joe Czarnezki