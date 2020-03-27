The Shepherd Express' April 2020 Spring Election Endorsements

× Expand Clockwise from upper-left: Jill Karofsky, Tom Barrett, Chris Larson, Tearman Spencer, Lisa Neubauer, Aycha Sawa, Rebecca Kiefer and Brett Blomme

The Wisconsin Presidential Primary is on April 7th and after the past 18 months of the Democratic Presidential Primary Debates, hundreds of interviews and hours upon hours of news coverage, we believe you know who you are voting for in this election. You need no endorsements so all of our endorsements are for local elections plus the State Supreme Court.

Contested Judicial Races

Three Important Non-election Votes

Milwaukee Aldermanic Races

There are a number of Aldermanic races where there is no one challenging the incumbent so obviously we are not listing those races below. Also, there a few competitive races that our endorsement committee did not feel sufficiently well-informed enough to make a strong endorsement.

The following are a list of the Aldermanic endorsements.

Aldermanic District 1: Ashanti Hamilton

Aldermanic District 3: Nik Kovac

Aldermanic District 5: Nikya Dodd

Aldermanic District 7: Khalif Rainey

Aldermanic District 8: Justin Bielinski

Aldermanic District 10: Michael Murphy

Aldermanic District 11: Peter Burgelis

Aldermanic District 14: Marina Dimitrijevic

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Most of the Milwaukee county board races are uncontested. The Shepherd’s endorsement committee chose to endorse in just one county board race.