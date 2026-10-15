The Shepherd Express Enthusiastically Endorses Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for Governor of Wisconsin

Expand Photo courtesy of David Crowley for Wisconsin David Crowley David Crowley

David Crowley’s life history is a classic American success story. He grew up in the inner-city of Milwaukee and his parents struggled with narcotics addiction issues. As a child he saw his family suffer the trauma and humiliation of three home evictions. On an upbeat note, Crowley’s parents recovered from their addiction issues. As a very smart child, he quickly learned that “grit, resilience, and hope for a better future tomorrow can carry us through even the toughest challenges.” Crowley graduated from Bay View High School and UWM. He is the classic self-made man. He held a few public service nonprofit jobs building community and then was elected twice to the state assembly. In 2020 during the pandemic, Crowley was elected Milwaukee County Executive. He is married with three daughters.

Being a self-made person who overcame obstacles that would have crushed many people, David Crowley learned what’s important and that is to give his fellow Wisconsinites a chance to accomplish their dreams if they work hard and have an honest and fair state government that helps its average citizens. That means having affordable housing, groceries, childcare, healthcare, energy costs and educational opportunities to name some of the basics, while at the same time fighting to get the most value out of every tax dollar spent.

Mr. Crowley has had impressive results leading Milwaukee County and repairing the damage his predecessor Mr. Abele created. There is a decent chance that the Democrats can win the majority in the State Assembly and State Senate and after 16 years of former Governor Scott Walker’s laws that gave tax breaks for the wealthy and eliminated fair policies that helped the middleclass, we will have a chance to change that.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, the Republican nominee, has voted consistently with everyone of Donald Trump’s proposals including giving enthusiastic support for Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill which cut taxes for the millionaires and billionaires and added an estimated $3.4 trillion to our national debt. Trump’s bill also made the largest ever federal cuts to health care, educational programs, food assistance programs and many other programs that give average Americans a chance to improve their lives. The vote to pass that Big Beautiful Bill was extremely close and Tiffany and two others could have prevented its passage. Also, one of Tiffany’s first acts as a Congressman was to undermine the framework of our Constitution by voting to reject the electoral college vote when Trump lost in 2020.

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Please Support David Crowley for Governor.

The Shepherd Express Strongly Endorses Josh Kaul for Attorney General

Expand Photo: joshkaul.org Josh Kaul Josh Kaul

Josh Kaul has been viewed as one of the most capable state attorney generals in the country. As a former federal prosecutor and as Wisconsin’s attorney general, he has personally led the prosecution of a variety of cases including sexual assaults, homicides, internet crimes against children, drug trafficking and robberies. Kaul has a balanced approach with a strong emphasis on law enforcement but also an emphasis on fairness, social justice and public safety. Attorney General Kaul is not afraid to stand up to Donald Trump when the president tries to undermine our democracy by trying to take away certain rights and responsibilities that the Constitution gave to the states.

His opponent is a rightwing extremist whose claim to fame is that now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, he will not hesitate to prosecute any doctor accused of breaking the 1849 anti-abortion law.

Please Vote to Re-elect Josh Kaul for Wisconsin Attorney General

The Shepherd Express Endorses Yee Leng Xiong for State Treasurer

As school board treasurer he learned about public school funding challenges and as State Treasurer he will have responsibility for managing the $1.3 billion dollar Wisconsin Common School Fund. He understands public finance issues. He also was elected to the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. Again, as with the school board, he gravitated toward the finance issues serving on the county Human Resources, Finance and Property Committee. He understands how to get the most impact out of every tax dollar and if elected, he will start the job with very strong public financial experience.

Please Vote for Yee Leng Xiong for Wisconsin State Treasurer

The Shepherd Express Endorses JoCasta Zamarripa for Secretary of State

JoCasta Zamarripa is experienced in getting results for her constituents. She has served five terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly and two terms on the Milwaukee City Council. In those positions she fought for the issues that would help regular Wisconsin working families. Most of the issues revolve around affordability including affordable housing, affordable childcare, and good public education. The Secretary of State’s responsibilities have been gutted by the Republican legislature over the past 15 years and JoCasta fully understands that, but she also knows that in the Secretary of State position she will have a platform to fight for the average working Wisconsinites.

Please Vote for JoCasta Zamarripa for Wisconsin Secretary of State

Congressional Races

The Shepherd Express Enthusiastically Endorses Mitchell Berman for the 1st Congressional District

Mitchell was born and raised in rural Wisconsin and has the best of Wisconsin values like looking out for and taking care of his fellow citizens. He has spent 23 years as a Veteran’s Administration Nurse. He understands the health care system and how important it is for all of us and how very expensive and often very difficult to access it has become. He is first generation in his family to attend college and often worked three jobs to put himself through college.

As a Congressman his focus will be lowering costs for working families in all areas from housing costs, health care costs, childcare costs, education costs, gas prices to the costs of putting food on the dinner table. How to pay for some of this? Mitchell feels strongly that we have to stop giving various tax breaks to the corporations and the billionaires and use that money to provide opportunities for regular citizens.

Mitchell opponent Mr. Steil is the classic “not the brightest son of a rich and well-connected father” who was a very close legal advisor to Governor Tommy Thompson. As two of his Republican friends told the Shepherd, Bryan Steil would never have become a Congressman without his daddy’s help and connections.

Mr. Steil was an enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that cut dozens of programs that gave working people opportunities to improve their lives and used that money to give massive tax breaks to the billionaire class who support his campaigns. As a result, we now have a national debt of over $40 trillion dollars.

We need a person who cares about Wisconsin’s 90% not the richest 10%.

Please Vote for Mitchell Berman for Congress

The Shepherd Express Very Strongly Endorses Democrat Rebecca Cooke for the 3rd Congressional District

Expand Photo courtesy of Cooke for Congress/Photo by Knorth Studios Rebecca Cooke Rebecca Cooke

The 3rd Congressional District which runs along the Mississippi River from the Illinois border to a little north of Eau Claire is currently a Republican held congressional seat where Democrats can have an impact on the national scene. The Democrats need to flip a net three seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Western Wisconsin voters can make a real difference if they defeat perhaps the worst congressperson, Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin has had in recent history. Democrat Rebecca Cooke almost ousted him in 2024 but unfortunately was heavily outspent by rightwing out-of-state money and as we know, dark money buys negative advertising. The National Democrats ignored this race and we lost and now the National Democrats seem to have learned a lesson and are currently helping her raise money.

The Third District residents are suffering under poor representation by Van Orden who is a cheerleader for President Trump and his damaging policies. Gas and grocery costs are rising, health care is being cut, and billions of taxpayer dollars are wasted on Middle East wars. Van Orden repeatedly voted to cut Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act which is seriously hurting his constituents while cutting taxes for the rich, especially the super-rich. He supports the war with Iran and did nothing to prevent the resulting rising gas prices, while district dairy families go out of business and local hospitals face bankruptcy.

If elected to replace Van Orden, Rebecca Cooke will fight to reverse his health cuts and restore medical coverage, work to reduce gas prices, and stop wasting tax dollars and human lives in Middle East conflicts. She will help return control of the House of Representatives to the working people and away from the special interests. Polling shows Cooke in a very close lead. Republicans recently flew President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy into the District in a desperate try to save Van Orden.

Please vote for Rebecca Cooke if you live on the west side of Wisconsin. If you don’t live in the district and want to help, contact her campaign and do some door-to-door canvassing in western Wisconsin. It’s lovely in the Fall when the leaves are changing colors.

Expand Photo courtesy of Gwen Moore for Congress Gwen Moore Gwen Moore

The Shepherd Strongly Supports the Re-Election of Gwen Moore to the 4th Congressional District

The Shepherd strongly endorses Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election to Congress. She has served Milwaukee in the U.S. Congress since 2005, and she gets re-elected for two reasons: First, Gwen is in tune with her constituents and invariably supports and votes the positions of the majority of the people in her district. Second, she and her staff are very responsive to the needs of her constituents and the problems and challenges many of them face.

Please Support Representative Gwen Moore for Re-election to Congress.

State Senate Races:

The Shepherd Express Enthusiastically Endorses State Representative Robyn Vining for State Senate

The Shepherd Express endorsed Robyn Vining in her first race for the State Assembly in 2018 and her work as a state legislator exceeded all the expectations we had for someone in the Assembly. The Shepherd is apparently not alone in our respect for Robyn. She was selected as one of the top 10 Most Effective Democratic Legislators 4 years in a row by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. It’s time to promote Robyn to the State Senate.

In the legislature, if you are in the minority-- and the Democrats have been in the minority since 2016 when former Governor Scott Walker created the most extreme gerrymander for any state legislature in the nation-- it is very difficult to get anything done. Apparently Robyn didn’t get that message, because she got a lot done despite being in the minority. The Democrats are hoping to change that and become the majority with your help on November 3rd.

Despite being in the minority, Robyn has worked hard to actually get substantial legislation passed. That requires a lot of work, and she has a deserved reputation for being one of the hardest working legislators in Madison. Her legislative achievements were varied, but a number of them focused on families and health care. She was instrumental in passing the Gail’s Law for breast cancer screenings, expanding Medicaid’s postpartum care, strengthening reproductive freedoms, fighting for quality affordable childcare, and a number of environmental protections that made our families healthier to name just a few.

Wisconsin needs Representative Vining promoted to the State Senate.

Please Vote for Robyn Vining for State Senate.

Assembly Endorsements

Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Oak Creek Dan Bukiewicz Dan Bukiewicz

21st Assembly District: Dan Bukiewicz

The Shepherd strongly endorses Dan Bukiewicz for State Representative in the 21st Assembly District. For the past 12 years, he has been the President of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council representing over 15,000 union tradeswomen and tradesmen. He is also in his third term as mayor of Oak Creek after serving five terms as an alderperson. He obviously does well in his jobs since he continues to get re-elected. We believe he would be a very good addition to the Milwaukee County delegation in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Please Vote for Dan Bukiewicz for State Representative in the 21st Assembly District on November 3rd.

Expand Photo courtesy of Ben Brist for State Assembly Ben Brist Ben Brist

61st Assembly District: Ben Brist

The Shepherd enthusiastically endorses Ben Brist for State Assembly in the 61st Assembly District. He was raised in a family that believed in public service. Ben graduated from West Point and Army Ranger School and then served as an Army paratrooper and infantry officer. After the service, he received a graduate degree from Harvard and then returned to his home state of Wisconsin and found the community where he and his wife plan to build a family. He is running for State Assembly to continue his desire to serve the public. Right now, Brist sees the most important issue being Affordability. A large percentage of our population who have full-time jobs are having trouble just making ends meet. In the richest country in the world, if you work hard at a full-time job, Ben strongly believes that one should be able to live at least a modest middle-class life.

Please vote for Ben Brist for State Representative in the 61st Assembly District on November 3rd.