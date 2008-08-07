Think You Know John McCain?

×

The media is in love with Barack Obama. If it wasn’t so serious, it would be funny.”



That’sthe message that John McCain’s campaign wants you to believe: Theadoring media is “in the tank” for Obama and never challenges him;Obama has been anointed “The One”; and McCain can’t get a break,especially when he’s eating bratwurst in Ohio and his Democratic challenger is wowing a crowd of 200,000 in Berlin and meeting heads of state.



McCainhas been the sweetheart of the press corps since his 2000 campaignagainst George W. Bush. McCain has even been on “The Daily Show” abouta dozen times. So how true is the “love” line? Here’s how the daughterof one of the presidential candidates recounted a March 2008 party ather parents’ home: “Yesterday we hosted the press corps at our cabin inSedona and my dad grilled his famous ribs and chicken for them. And itwas a really fun experience. I thought it was going to be a lot moredifficult than it ended up being because anytime there’s a big group ofpress around you have to be ‘on’ in some context or another. Buteveryone really relaxed and it was really fun to kind of see, you know,big journalistic figures like Holly Bailey [of Newsweek] swingingon the tire swing and Jon Martin [of Politico.com], like, helping mydad grill ribs and it was really funny to see just, like, the juxtaposition of, like, the D.C. reporters at my cabin in Sedona and havingthe press corps meet longtime friends.”



Wasthat 10-year-old Malia Obama, recounting her birthday party with herparents and the press? Nope! It was recent Columbia University graduateMeghan McCain, on her Web site, mccainblogette.com, which features videos from the campaign trail. It’s definitely worth a watch.

Partying with the Press



TheSedona barbecue shows Sen. Lindsey Graham teasingly shunning thecamera, loads of laughter among the press corps and the senator’sfriends and aides, and the spacious million-dollar-plus Arizonaestate, owned by the candidate’s wife, beer heiress Cindy McCain. Mrs.McCain also makes an appearance in her daughter’s video, in a darkjacket and sunglasses.



“I think mom also had a good time whenshe was there,” Meghan said into the camera. “She loves hosting peopleand always having a casual setting. And as I’ve said before, peoplehaven’t seen her silly side enough, and she was definitely much moreplayful with everyone up there.”



Mrs. McCain looked anything but playful and silly. “This is much better than Washington, D.C., isn’t it?” she says sarcastically and laughs. “I think.”



“Theguys from Politico brought her flowers,” Meghan explained. “Which Istill think is, like, the most adorable thing ever. So, thank you. Ithink it was, like, so cute that they decided to bring my mom flowers.



‘Cause,it’s rarethey are journalists,” she concluded, laughing. So, in theinterest of fairness and balance, will the guys from Politico send abouquet to Michelle Obama? Or would that mean that they’re cheating onJohn McCain?



