× Expand Photo by OntheRunPhoto - Getty Images Amtrak Hiawatha service line interior The interior of an Amtrak Hiawatha service line car en route to Milwaukee from Chicago (2020)

On June 25 at the Oriental Theatre, The High Speed Rail Alliance and New Land Enterprises will host a conference named “Thinking Big About Wisconsin Passenger Rail.”

The event will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and is intended to launch a statewide effort to create intercity rail connections across Wisconsin. Since the state is a Midwest economic powerhouse, it is believed that a network of affordable and fast trains will help it become a competitive global economic market force. Speakers include Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Kapur Vice President Jeff Stone and High Speed Rail Alliance Executive Director Rick Harnish, amongst others.

“We’re trying to put forward the idea that if you’re going to put a passenger rail somewhere, you need to aim high,” said the High Speed Rail Alliance’s manager of outreach and engagement, Jordan Pokorney, when asked about why the conference is taking place. “The current Amtrak model is not high-speed rail.”

The vision for connecting Wisconsin to neighboring states and cities involves direct transportation from Chicago to Madison, high-speed rail from Chicago to St. Paul via Milwaukee and Madison and a regional rail connecting Madison, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and more. Steps to Wisconsin becoming a competitive global economic market force involve engineering work being funded in the 2027-29 state budget, developing a long-term state passenger rail plan and broaden passenger rail investment in the approaching federal surface transportation program. The current iteration expires on Sept. 30, but reauthorization talks are already happening.

According to Pokorney, planning for the conference began last November after New Land Enterprises’ Rex Wasserman participated in an Oct.10 High Speed Rail Alliance event. It focused on the then-current transit fiscal cliff and what that meant for regional rail. A few weeks later, Wasserman reached out because New Land Enterprises was interested in launching a meaningful effort.

A solid turnout is expected at this week’s event, according to Harnish, after talks with chambers of commerce, planning organizations, businesses from all over Wisconsin, elected officials and others. “Trains tend to be less expensive than the full cost of driving,” said Harnish. “One of the things we want to make sure happens is that we provide enough capacity that it is affordable for everyone.”

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Even though there is no set timetable for when everything will be accomplished, Harnish stated that it can be done quickly if Wisconsin chooses to do so. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit: www.hsrail.org/events/thinking-big-about-wisconsin-passenger-rail