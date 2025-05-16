'Traitor Among Us': Coney Barrett Infuriates Trump Fans by Backing Kagan at Hearing

× Expand Photo by Andrea Hanks Amy Coney Barrett with Donald Trump (2020) President Donald J. Trump is joined by Amy Coney Barrett and her husband Jesse Barrett Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, as he signs Barrett’s commission certificate in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House prior to Justice Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett set off a firestorm among conservatives on Thursday morning after she admonished Donald Trump's solicitor general for ducking questions from colleague Justice Elena Kagan.

During the oral arguments over birthright citizenship, Kagan pressed Solicitor General D. John Sauer to make the case for Trump's executive order and shot down one answer by telling the attorney, "I mean, that's a lot of words and I don't have an answer for if one thinks—and, you know, look, there are all kinds of abuses of nationwide injunctions. But I think that the question that this case presents is that if one thinks that, it's quite clear that the [executive order] is illegal, how does one get to that result?"

When the attorney sidestepped her questions, conservative and Trump appointee Coney Barrett jumped in to ask if he really thought he was answering her colleague's questions. That exchange and Coney Barret's further harsh questions of Sauer angered and dismayed some conservative observers with one calling her a "traitor."

On X, Randy, who identifies as a "Former democrat now only vote for REAL Republicans," wrote, "We all know how amy coney barrett going to be voting. She will be officially joining the libtard team at the SCOTUS. Wonder which path roberts going to take."

Ratso, whose X account is littered with attacks on Muslims, agreed and wrote, "There is nothing worse than a traitor among us. Americans hate them with every fiber of their being. Justices Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts are such people."

"Amy Coney Barrett on universal injunctions is currently showing her intellectual inadequacy. Better diligence on judicial appointments is warranted.," insisted Dave Harvilicz of Kangaroo TV.

“Take America Back” fan JediPeaceFrog wrote, "Have no fear…. Amy Coney Barrett will vote with the marxist libs and keep the scam of birthright citizenship alive …. Wanna bet?"

Truth Will Out wrote on X, "Watch ACB. She’ll either choke back her disgust for DJT and vote to support the people’s effort of getting our mandate enacted, or she’ll side with the deranged liberals and stab us in the back - again!""

“Listening to the Solicitor General Sauer argue in the administration’s contention that district courts are going beyond their authority, the courts liberal justices Sotomayor, Jackson, Kagan, and Coney Barrett will not shut up. Continuously cutting Sauer off. One of the male justices finally said let him speak,” complained Alastor writing from the "Free State of Florida."