Troops Are Being Told This War is the Biblical End Times

× Expand Department of Defense photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza via Wikimedia Commons Pete Hegseth - February 2026 Reenlistment Ceremony Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a reenlistment ceremony for members of the U.S. National Guard at the Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2026.

Hundreds of U.S. troops across dozens of units and more than 30 military installations have filed more than 110 complaints with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation since the strikes on Iran began. What are they complaining about? Their commanders telling them this war is part of God’s divine plan.

According to non-commissioned officers who attended a briefing on Monday, a combat unit commander urged troops to tell their subordinates that the conflict was “all part of God’s divine plan,” citing the Book of Revelation and referencing Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.

The same commander apparently told troops that Trump had been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran.”

One NCO who filed a complaint identified himself as a Christian, and said he was writing on behalf of 15 service members including 11 Christians, one Muslim, and one Jew. His message was direct: the commander’s remarks “destroy morale and unit cohesion and are in violation of the oaths we swore to support the Constitution.”

Pete Hegseth, a far-right Christian zealot, is running the Pentagon. The Pentagon has not acknowledged any of this.

Six U.S. troops are already dead. And some of the people commanding the soldiers still alive are telling them dying in Iran is what God wants.

Trump Leaves Americans Stranded After Telling Them to Flee

The Trump administration has been urging Americans to “depart now” from 16 countries across the Middle East as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

There’s a State Department hotline. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a video Tuesday morning telling stranded Americans to call it for help.

So people called. And here’s what they heard.

“Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation. At this time, there are currently no United States evacuation points.”

That’s an automated message. Not a person. Not a plan. Just the government telling Americans that they’re on their own.

This is what abandonment looks like. And the people currently stranded in a war zone on the other side of the world are living it in real time.