Trump and Harris Offer Starkly Different Visions for Latino Voters as Election Day Nears

× Expand Photo by Sean Pavone - Getty Images Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico capitol building.

On Sunday evening, Donald Trump conveyed a message to Latino voters in Pennsylvania and nationwide that critics argue represents a continuation of divisive rhetoric and lacks any concrete proposals to improve the lives of minority communities. At a rally, Trump made disparaging comments that some say reflect his stance towards communities of color. His words have raised concerns that his proposed Project 2025 would harm minority communities while consolidating his power.

In stark contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris spent the evening outlining her vision for a more inclusive economy. Speaking at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia, Harris introduced plans to establish an Opportunity Economy Task Force for Puerto Rico. This task force aims to unite the federal government, private sector, and local leaders to drive economic growth and create thousands of new jobs on the island. While Harris focused on fostering economic opportunity, Trump’s rally in New York featured a guest speaker who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that has been widely condemned and highlighted a contrast in the candidates' approaches.

With Election Day drawing near, Trump’s campaign continues to alienate many Latino voters, even in Pennsylvania, which has one of the highest Puerto Rican populations in the U.S., particularly in cities like Allentown, Philadelphia, and Reading. In response, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a new billboard campaign across Pennsylvania to underscore the differences between Trump’s rhetoric and the policies it says he endorses, compared with the DNC's stance on respect and empowerment for Latino and Puerto Rican communities.

Monica Guardiola, the DNC’s Co-Executive Director, addressed the issue directly, noting that “Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican Party is driven by hate and extremism – and that’s exactly what the Trump campaign chose to relay to voters.” Guardiola emphasized that Project 2025 could lead to severe consequences for communities of color, citing past actions that have already fueled distrust. From blocking disaster aid to Puerto Rico to making controversial remarks, Trump has repeatedly alienated voters, according to Guardiola.

In her own words, Guardiola also praised Harris's efforts to “invest in Puerto Rico, foster economic growth, and create thousands of well-paying jobs,” underscoring the DNC’s commitment to providing opportunities for Puerto Rican and Latino communities.