Trump Demands Obama Arrest in Frantic QAnon-Fueled Posting Spree

× Expand Official White House Photo by Molly Riley Donald Trump in the Oval Office President Donald Trump holds a printout of one of his social media posts in the Oval Office, Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

President Donald Trump went on a reposting spree over the weekend on his Truth Social platform, endorsing a series of AI-generated QAnon conspiracy theory propaganda images — as well as a call to arrest former President Barack Obama for a military trial.

It began on Sunday morning, reported the Daily Beast, when Trump “retruthed” an image of himself standing next to Obama, with the caption, “All roads lead to Obama. Retruth if you want public military tribunals.”

QAnon is a Nazism-inspired conspiracy theory dating back to anonymous online message board posts from a person claiming to hold “Q” level security clearance, that alleges that public figures, usually Democrats like Obama and Hillary Clinton, are running a satanic child-trafficking cannibal ring with world-spanning power and influence over the U.S. government specifically.

There are several variants of the theory, including some that hold either former President John F. Kennedy or his son are secretly alive and leading a resistance, but a key part of the ideology is the belief that Trump is the vanguard of the fight against this shadowy group and that he will bring the perpetrators to justice with mass arrests and military tribunals.

The president, who has shared QAnon content on several prior occasions, then went on to repost a series of AI-generated QAnon artwork, with captions including “Slayer of the Deep State,” “Blind justice under the law will return to our republic,” and “We are taking back our great country.”

"All four of Trump’s reposts on Sunday were initially published by a Truth Social user named Spiritual Streetfighter," noted the report. "'I believe in Q,' her bio reads. It concludes with 'WWG1WGA' or 'Where We Go One, We Go All' — a slogan adopted by QAnon supporters to signal their unity."

Conspiracy theorists across the internet noticed and rejoiced at Trump's pandering, with notorious webcaster Alex Jones proclaiming, “Biden was not elected in 2020 and Obama ran the country illegally for the last 4 years. Now you know why President Trump is talking about MILITARY TRIBUNALS.” Jones in particular has seized on the news of former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis as somehow evidence Obama was secretly running a shadow third term.