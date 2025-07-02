Trump got Played as NATO Finally figures Him Out: He’s a Sociopath

× Expand Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelensky - 2025 NATO Summit President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during the 2025 NATO Summit at the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands.

Claiming that Donald Trump is a sociopath has become so common it’s pretty much a cliché these days. That said, most people don’t know what sociopathy is or what they can expect from—or how to identify—a sociopath.

I did a deep dive into Trump’s childhood and history to discover the roots of his behavior—and how we can deal with it and repair America from it—in my newest book The Last American President: A Broken Man, a Corrupt Party, and a World on the Brink.

What I found was fascinating and provides an easy way for people with no training in psychology to identify not only Trump’s problem but to figure out who else in their lives may incline toward sociopathy (CEOs are particularly notorious; some suggest it’s what makes them ruthless but successful).

The easy way to describe sociopathy to a lay person is to explain that if young children were tested for the condition they’d often test positive, which is referred to by professionals (and the DSM) as “Antisocial Personality Disorder” (ASPD).

Impulse Control?

That’s because their personalities are still developing and they haven’t yet fully developed empathy, impulse control, or a stable sense of morality, traits that are still emerging during childhood and adolescence.

This is why clinicians are careful not to diagnose children with sociopathy or ASPD outright; instead, they may diagnose Conduct Disorder, especially if the child shows persistent patterns of aggression, deceit or cruelty. If these behaviors continue into adulthood, and particularly if they begin before age 15, the diagnosis may later shift to ASPD/sociopathy.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), adults with ASPD or sociopathy display a consistent and persistent set of characteristics. Those include a pervasive pattern of disregard for the rights of others; chronic violation of social norms, rules, and laws; deceitfulness, impulsivity, and aggression; and a near-complete lack of remorse or empathy.

But the simplest way to explain this is to simply note that adult sociopaths usually tend to act like young children. Consider Trump’s public behavior. He:

Ignores or apparently doesn’t care about the rights of other people or the impact of his actions on others. He’ll send non-criminals to a hellhole concentration camp in El Salvador or deport them to South Sudan, even though it may be a death sentence—and is certainly an open door to torture—apparently with no remorse.

Defies social norms, bragging about sexually assaulting women and how he could murder somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

Ignores or tries to get around laws and court orders with apparent delight.

Lies about those actions and decisions that hurt others or even damage our nation.

Makes things up on the fly, chronically lying when it’s not even remotely necessary.

Bullies judges, lawmakers, people who work for him, and anybody he considers disloyal.

Almost never, ever admits errors or wrongdoing and is so constantly wrapped up in himself that he doesn’t know how to experience what others are feeling.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Troubled Father, Distant Mother

This is the behavior of a child who’s not yet been socialized, and in Trump’s case it’s rooted deep in his childhood, having been raised by a troubled father and a distant mother.

The leaders of Europe’s NATO countries appear to have figured this out (as did Putin, Musk, and the Saudis, Emiratis, and Qataris before them); when Trump showed up in The Netherlands this week, they lavished him with praise and positive attention, instead of shunning and implicitly or subtly ridiculing him like they did five years ago.

His response was exactly what they wanted; reconsidering aid to Ukraine and suddenly changing his position to embrace the US’s commitment to the mutual defense provisions embodied in Article 5 of the organization’s charter.

This doesn’t mean that Americans should coddle Trump’s tantrums, demands for revenge, and petty grievances. He will always and obsessively be preoccupied with getting his own childish needs met, and at the top of that list is avoiding discomfort and complexity.

TACO Bully

Like the bully he is, when he’s seriously confronted — at least so far—he’ll back down (TACO) if the confrontation threatens to consume lots of his time, trouble or money. This is why consistent and ferocious opposition to his most puerile actions is absolutely necessary.

History teaches us that when self-centered national leaders aren’t constrained by their own people, the results are usually tragic. During his first presidency, Trump had largely surrounded himself with normal adults who succeeded in moderating his behavior and restraining his worst impulses.

This time, however, he’s succeeded in surrounding himself with people just as pathetically child-like, morally and developmentally, as he is. They’ll lie, cheat, or bully on his behalf, as we’ve recently seen with the public statements of many of his most senior officials.

As we’ve seen with members of Congress, a U.S. Senator and Newark’s mayor, among others, when a troubled man like Trump succeeds in surrounding himself with other people who share his developmental stunting—and has disposed of “the adults in the room”—the results can be horrific.

The next three-and-a-half years will be both critical and dangerous for the future of democracy in our republic both because of Trump’s psychopathology and the willingness (or even enthusiasm) of the people around him to facilitate his infantile rages and desires.

In the book I lay out a variety of ways Americans can deal with this national mental health crisis and the consequences with which it hits average working class people. The first and most important step, though, is to identify his disability and spread the word.

Not only is that the first step toward constraining him and those around him, but it’ll also help voters avoid electing more troubled man-babies to public office in the future.