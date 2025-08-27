Trump Immediately Violates Judge's Orders in High-Profile Case

× Expand Official White House Photo by Abe McNatt - Wikimedia Commons Donald Trump - Press Conference (11 Aug. 2025) President Donald Trump announces military deployment in Washington D.C. during a press conference on Aug. 11, 2025

The Trump administration has been persistent in its efforts to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant previously deported to El Salvador without charge due to an “administrative error,” and on Monday, defiantly violated a federal judge’s order as it pertains to the case, according to new court documents.

Now facing charges of human trafficking, Garcia was released from a Tennessee prison on Friday, only to surrender himself to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility on Monday. Yet, despite an order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes that Garcia be granted access to his legal counsel, ICE officials have ignored such requests, according to new filings from his legal team.

“Defense counsel called (an ICE) phone number to request a legal call, and the operator was unable to schedule a call, directing counsel to send an email,” reads the legal filing, submitted on Monday.

“Counsel then emailed the ICE email address and requested a legal call; we have yet to receive any response. This process does not comply with Magistrate Judge Holmes’s release order, which required the government to facilitate access to Mr. Abrego if he were taken into ICE custody.”

Garcia has gone on to become a flashpoint in the broader debate over immigration enforcement, with his initial arrest and deportation sparking outrage over the lack of due process afforded to the El Salvadorian native.

He was returned to the United States only after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to do so, after which the Justice Department filed new charges against him, with Trump and Justice Department officials frequently making disparaging remarks about his character.

The DOJ reportedly offered Garcia a plea deal in an attempt to get itself “out of hot water:” agree to be deported to Costa Rica with the promise of not being incarcerated. Garcia has apparently rejected the offer, sparking the DOJ to now try to deport him to Uganda.