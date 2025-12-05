Trump Wearying of 'maximum groveling' as he Undercuts Cabinet Behind their Backs

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Ernst - REUTERS via Raw Story Donald Trump hosts a cabinet meeting Donald Trump hosts a cabinet meeting

For all the praise members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet lavish upon him during their public appearances together, the president is not returning the favor in private, according to one of his former biographers.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, controversial author Michael Wolff is reporting that Trump is spending his evenings speaking on the phone with friends and questioning his cabinet's loyalty and wondering if they are too over the top.

Wolff is reporting that the president has picked on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as some of his primary targets.

According to the Beast report, the author reported that Trump insiders are claiming the president has “been on the phone ... and asking questions, the questions of which imply an answer. Questions like, ‘Is Pete an a--lick? Is Pam a suck-up?’”

“The report notes that Trump, who has lately appeared to doze off while others at his cabinet meetings are talking, has “grown bored” with the routine praise.

With regard to Rubio, once dubbed “Little Marco” by Trump, he has reportedly asked, “Is he just saying what I want to hear?”

Adding to the president’s targeting of several officials have been their stumbles while in office, with Bondi suffering after high-profile prosecutions of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James crashed and burned, the FBI’s Kash Patel flying around the country with his girlfriend and Hegseth once again under scrutiny and facing war crimes allegations.

“Trump is a man who lives in the moment. It is about his stimulation, now. And if that fails him, I think everything starts to fail him. And if we’re suddenly in a more complicated, naughty, draggy political moment, the stimulation is going to go down,” Wolff explained. “I’m not sure that he knows what to do with that, except his head droops and he falls and then lists to the side because he is fundamentally bored.”