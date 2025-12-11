Trump's Closest Friends Secretly Hate Him—But are 'terrified to step out of line'

× Expand Photo by Wirestock - Getty Images U.S. Capitol Building - January 21, 2025 U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Former Donald Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed MAGA members are “terrified to step out of line” and disagree with the president.

The Georgia Republican, who recently announced her resignation from Congress, shared in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that some in the administration were too scared to disagree with the president for fear of the “nasty Truth Social post” to follow. Trump has used the social media platform to denounce everyone from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to air traffic controllers who refused to work during the government shutdown.

Trump's closest allies and members of the GOP would like to stand against the president but fear the wrath they would incur, Greene has claimed. She said, “I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started—excuse my language, Lesley—kissing his a-- and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.

"I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them.” Greene would, later in the interview, criticize Trump for focusing on “crypto donors” instead of domestic policy.

She said, “Number one focus should have been domestic policy, and it wasn't. He passed a crypto bill that helped out all the crypto donors. He has served Israel's interest, even attacking Iran. He has served Big Pharma.

"He didn't take away the COVID vaccines that we want to see taken away. So those are the areas that are still getting everything they want while the people — we're still out here saying, 'We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors.'”

It comes as a GOP lawmaker pushes Trump on “issue number one.” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) appeared on CNN this weekend, where he was asked about whether Republicans had failed to seize the issue of affordability.

When asked about Trump's repeated claim that affordability is a scam or even a “con job” by the Democrats, Fitzpatrick said, “I don't believe that to be true. It's real. I hear it every day back home. It's real.”

The GOP lawmaker then added, “I can just tell you from my standpoint, affordability is the most important issue, issue number one.”