‘Trumpworld Deeply Worried’: Sources Tell MSNBC Hosts of ‘Controversy Inside Trump Orbit’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Lemire claimed Monday that some in Donald Trump's orbit aren’t thrilled by his nomination of MAGA loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director.

The election conspiracist has already promised to prosecute Trump’s political enemies and media figures from the start of a second administration, and the “Morning Joe” host warned that Patel faces an uphill battle to get the job leading the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

And some of the opposition is coming from people standing right beside Trump.

“Kash Patel is not just controversial among media outlets or Democrats, he is not just controversial among Republican senators,” Scarborough said. “He is controversial inside Trump’s own orbit. You go inside Trump's own orbit and it is split down the middle with half the people thinking he is going to be a disaster for any Donald Trump administration and they never wanted this nomination to see the light of day because, again, that divide goes straight through MAGA world for those around Donald Trump.”

Lemire said he's hearing the same from his sources.

“People I talked to say this pick was a nod to the extreme right-wing portions of Trump base, the Steve Bannon, ultra-MAGA sector here who had been disappointed by Trump’s picks like treasury secretary and secretary of state,” Lemire said. “This is Trump throwing them red meat because he knows he needs to keep them happy, but other people in Trumpworld are deeply worried about this pick, that Patel is not only not qualified but dangerous, that he will not think twice or hesitate in carrying out whatever Trump wants, people say, even for people breaking the law.”

There’s speculation that Trump could sidestep a confirmation battle by firing current FBI director Christopher Wray and appointing Patel as an interim director for several months.

“That seemed trouble and this seems hardly a sure thing, but if he were to fire Wray, Patel could step in in an interim way for 200 or so days,” Lemire said. “Even if he can’t be confirmed it will be enough to carry out some of Trump’s agenda.”