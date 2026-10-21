Unions Hope Their Ground Game Makes a Difference in the November Elections

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Early voting has begun in Wisconsin, and as the Nov. 3 Election Day nears, organized labor is revving up its sizable get out the vote machine. The goal for many unions: big changes in Wisconsin including reversing policies of the Gov. Scott Walker era and reducing President Trump's power in Washington.

There remains considerable strength among union voters. While membership in organized labor in the state is down from five years ago, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are still 173,000 Wisconsin workers who belong to a union. That's 6.4 percent of the state workforce.

Add in tens of thousands of union retirees, then remember how close elections can be here.

Nail-biting Elections

Besides the last three presidential nailbiters, Democrat Tony Evers only defeated Republican Tim Michels by 90,000 votes in the 2022 governor's race. Ron Johnson (R) eked out his win over Mandela Barnes (D) by just 27,000 in that year's U.S. Senate contest.

So, last Saturday, hoping to influence this year's results, and after hearing pep talks from national, state and local leaders representing manufacturing workers, teachers and nurses, about 80 volunteer canvassers left the office of Brewery Workers Local 9.

They headed to union homes in West Side neighborhoods.

Among the energized doorknockers was DeLeon Jamison, Jr., of Local 2-232 of the United Steelworkers Union. He works at Strattec, in Glendale. Jamison handed out flyers backing Democrats-- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for Governor, Robyn Vining for State Senate—and Assembly candidates Angelito Tenorio, an incumbent, and Amy Zimmerman, who's vying for an open seat.

DeLeon says he likes Crowley's pledges to boost home ownership, increase affordability, and cut taxes on working families.

Overturn Act 10?

There's also Act 10, the landmark Walker-era law that curtailed collective bargaining for most public sector workers in the state. "That messed everything up," DeLeon says.

Crowley wants to repeal Act 10 but would likely need Democrats to regain control of the State Legislature. That's partly why the union flyers also mention that party's legislative candidates.

DeLeon says he's also not afraid to talk at doors about the contentious issue of data centers. While some, like former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, have called for delays on building the facilities, DeLeon says he likes Crowley's approach of more community input for siting the centers and putting controls on them. "So we can have a seat at the table. So we can decide if this is going to go there, if the communities decide to have those. What kinds of constraints and how it's going to work best for the people," DeLeon says.

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DeLeon says the building of data centers are "immediate" jobs for the construction trades. The steelworker, who had three young male relatives with him while canvassing, says he wants the youngsters someday to have union jobs, too.

Mix of Opinions

During our brief following of DeLeon to homes near 92nd and Hawthorne, we found a mix of opinions. A retiree who was a member of the Communications Workers of America, and gave his name as "Ken M.," says he's partly for Crowley because, "He can do more for the little guy, than Tiffany and his millionaires and billionaires. That's who is backing Tiffany," Ken says.

Tiffany is U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Crowley's main opponent in the governor's contest. While in the State Legislature, Tiffany voted for Act 10, and despite now raising concerns about data centers, has taken votes in Congress to help them and Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies. Much of Tiffany's campaign money comes from billionaire business owners Diane Hendricks and Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein.

Ken says he's also voting for Democrats because, "Tiffany's too much of a Trump person. He's right in his back pocket." Ken's longtime spouse, who gave her name as "Jean M.," says she also hopes Democrats take control of the U.S. House and Senate and rein in Trump. "Our country has never been in a worse mess than it is now," Jean says.

They planned to cast their ballots this week, on the first day of early voting.

Disenchanted Republicans

A block away, a young male homeowner, who is an electrical worker but says he has yet to join a union, briefly spoke to us after the canvasser's visit. "Ben," as he identified himself, says he voted for Trump in 2024, but doubts he will vote this year. Ben says he doesn't really like politicians, "because I don't believe any of those people have my back. I think everything just keeps getting worse, no matter who's running things."

A disenchanted Republican who sits out this election could be part of the Democrats equation for victory.

Win, lose or draw at door knocking, Marquette University political scientist Sam Harshner says canvassing is a union strength. "They do tend to punch above their weight in their capacity to put people out on doors, and talk to people in person," Harshner says. He's studied the political clout of organized labor as associate director of MU's Les Aspin Center for Government.

Harshner continues, "Unions may not have the same number of dollars or members they've had in the past. But in a day and age where interpersonal contact is more and more infrequent and people are more isolated, unions' ability to meet people on their doorstep, means that a relatively small number of individuals can have quite an impact on a political race."

Tiffany does have some union support, including the endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association, which represents more than 1,500 sworn, non-supervisory law enforcement personnel. The roughly 285-member Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs' Association is backing the Republican, too.

Tiffany: No Comment

Also, in 2024, a VoteCast survey conducted for the Associated Press and Fox News estimated that Trump received 41 percent of the union vote (to Kamala Harris' 57 percent.) So, one might assume Tiffany will get a decent chunk of that 41 percent.

However, invited twice to provide comment for this story, Tiffany's press office did not get back to us. Neither did the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

There's still time for more door knocking, phone calls, mailings and other outreach by union volunteers. AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond, in Milwaukee for last weekend's canvassing, told the Shepherd Express that his members "are hungry" for this election.

He says the national labor movement is not supporting the major political parties or independents this fall. "What we are doing is supporting candidates who are committed to our working families," Redmond contends.

Make Some Gains

Redmond says there's an opportunity in Wisconsin to "really make some gains in the state." Not only repealing Act 10. "The grand prize in Wisconsin is to eliminate Right-To-Work," Redmond says, explaining that getting rid of another Walker-era law, one that prohibits employers from requiring employees to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment, would "eliminate the harassment workers receive by wanting to join a union."

Redmond says nationally, he wants Congress to pass the PRO Act, which would expand workers' rights to form a union and bargain collectively.

The result of competitive House races this year-- including in Wisconsin's First Congressional District, where GOP incumbent Bryan Steil faces a challenge from Democrat Mitchell Berman, and the Third District, where Rebecca Cooke (D) is trying to unseat Derrick Van Orden (R), could help decide control of Congress … And the fate of issues organized labor considers vital.