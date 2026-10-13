U.S. Immigration Judge Rules Salah Sarsour 'Deportable', His Fight Continues

× Expand Photo Via Free Salah Sarsour - freesalah.org Salah Sarsour

On September 30, an immigration judge ruled Salah Sarsour deportable on grounds of a disputed provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The federal government claims the law imposes free-speech limits on immigrants and that Sarsour poses a threat to U.S. foreign policy. Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist and president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM), was abducted by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the early morning of March 30 and detained in an Indiana facility for almost three months before being released on June 18.

Ordered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ICE alleged that Sarsour had lied on his green card application about having been arrested by the Israeli military while living in Palestine as a teenager. After dismissing most charges, U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon ultimately ruled that Sarsour’s arrest and detention was a First Amendment retaliation for his pro-Palestine activism in the midst of ongoing Israeli genocide, which the U.S. government has financially aided and abetted.

Sarsour’s son Kareem described his father’s release as an “unreal” moment; that day, Kareem, his brothers, attorney Munjed Ahmad, ISM executive director Othman Atta and some family friends drove down to Indiana as fast as they could. “Our phones almost crashed from all the calls and text messages we were getting from all over and overseas,” Kareem remembers. The first thing Sarsour’s son Kareem said to his father upon release was Alhamdulillah ‘ala as-salama - meaning “Thank God for your safety and recovery” in Arabic.

Attack on a Community

“Since the beginning, it wasn’t just an attack on my father; it was an attack on all of us and to silence us as a community,” Kareem affirms. “He was targeted for speaking on what’s going on in Palestine. We have seen since day one that the community is behind us, from the ISM to Jewish Voices for Peace to churches and all over the city.”

Luna Droubi, Sarsour’s lead federal attorney, says that Sarsour and his legal team will now seek relief from removal as both his immigration and removal proceedings continue with the petition for review (PFR) process under the Board of Immigration Appeals. “You can be in removal proceedings in this country in the immigration system and not be detained,” she explains. “In fact, that was the norm before this administration. The fact that the man was arrested and detained for his lawful speech and advocacy was outrageous.”

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Sarsour has been a lawful resident of the U.S. since 1993; he and his wife have six children and ten grandchildren. “The only reason you should be in immigration detention is if you’re a danger to society or a flight risk,” Droubi continues. “This man is the opposite; he is a pillar of his community.” Though a federal judge ruled Sarsour cannot be rearrested during his proceedings, Droubi anticipates that the federal government will appeal that decision. “None of the cases you’ve read about, including Mahmoud Khalil, have completed that PFR process. If the government had their way, these people would all remain in detention, potentially for years.”

Droubi laments, “It’s a long road ahead.” Folks can support Sarsour and his family by calling or writing to elected officials, helping with legal fees or attending events supporting Sarsour. For more information, follow @freesalahsarsour on Instagram or visit the Free Salah Sarsour website.