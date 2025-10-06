'Very Big Deal': Trump Niece Claims he 'Paid Someone to Take his SATs' to Get into College

× Expand Photo by Nathan Howard // REUTERS via Raw Story Donald Trump

Donald Trump only got into college because “his older sister, did all his homework for him,” according to the president's niece.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and the niece of the president, said in a recent video that her father was passed over by the family patriarch in favor of Donald Trump.

“In the simplest terms: my father was the oldest son, my grandfather’s namesake. But beyond that, he was also smart, funny, accomplished, kind, and generous. These are qualities that most of us value,” she wrote. “When he was 25, he became a pilot for TWA at the dawn of the jet age which at the time was a very big deal. Donald, on the other hand, was given everything despite having done nothing."

She went on to say that her uncle only got into college through nefarious means.

“The only reason his grades were good enough to apply to the University of Pennsylvania was because my Aunt Maryanne, his older sister, did all his homework for him,” she claimed. “The only reason he got in was because he paid someone to take his SATs for him and my dad’s fraternity brother worked in Admissions. The only reason Donald was able to make it into Manhattan real estate was because my grandfather was worth hundreds of millions of dollars and he had very deep connections to New York real estate and New York politics.”

She then added, "Every step along the way, Donald’s rise has been enabled by somebody else with more power and their own malign motives: from my grandfather to the New York media, from the banks to Mark Burnett at NBC; from the Republican Party to the f------ Supreme Court. And yet, Donald continues to be petty. For him, having everything isn’t enough unless you’re humiliating the person you stole everything from.”