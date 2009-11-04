Veterans Day Parade Excludes Veterans for Peace

×

Members of Veterans for Peace (VFP) have again been barred fromparticipation in Milwaukee'sVeterans Day parade.

Although the parade's Web site says the event is “Honoring all Americanswho have served,” it has refused to allow Veterans for Peace membersmany ofwhom are combat veterans with Purple Heartsfrom taking part in the observanceon Saturday, Nov. 7.

The parade committee said Veterans for Peace is “a politically motivatedgroup,” and therefore not welcome to be in the parade.

VFP Chapter 102 members “did not ask to participate in the parade tomake a political statement, but to take their rightful place in the annualevent saluting all who served our country in uniform,” the group's letter tothe committee said.

“There is no doubt that your organization is a politically motivatedgroup. One visit to the organization's Web site makes your views perfectlyclear,” parade committee Chairman David Drent wrote in reply. “We don't makejudgment on your purpose. ‘End the war' or ‘escalate it' carries the sameweight with the board. A political statement is being made and there is no roomin the parade for it.

“We thank you for your service in our Armed Forces, but our goal hasalways been to have a day of honor that is 100% politically free,” Drentwrote.

Yet the Veterans of Foreign Wars is welcome to march in the parade, eventhough its commander, Thomas Tradewell of Sussex,Wis., recently called on President Obama to“heed the assessment and advice of his military leaders” and send 40,000 moretroops to Afghanistan,suggesting that as commander-in-chief Obama's job is to do what the generalsrecommend.

And politicians, some of whomlike Milwaukee County Executive ScottWalker, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrettare not evenveterans, are invited to participate.

Apparently the parade committee doesn't consider the VFW'spro-escalation stance, or even politicians, “political.”

In his letter to the committee, VFP Chapter 102's Mark Foreman wrote:

“We share your pride in having served this nation, whether during timeof peace or war. We are a part of the Milwaukeecommunity and of the veterans' community… Veterans cover the politicalspectrum, as they represent the diversity of this country with a mix of race,gender, religion, economic status and other characteristics.

“What we all have in common is our service, which is what Veterans Daycelebrates. We respect other veterans and other veterans organizations. All weask is that your committee pay us the same respect.”

Drent, the parade committee chair, is also executive director of the War Memorial Center, which receives$1.5 million a year in support from county taxpayers.

It may be time for Veterans for Peace to make its case to the parade'scorporate sponsors and elected county officials, to let them know theself-appointed committee is excluding military veterans from what claims to bea community-wide observance honoring those who have served.

Veterans for Peace will continue to press the committee to allow theirparticipation in the future. To support that, write: Veterans Day Parade, P.O. Box 684, Milwaukee, WI 53201.Call 453-8753 or e-mail: vetsparade@tds.net.

In addition to the official Veterans Day parade, a peace-focused eventis being organized by Veterans for Peace, Iraq Veterans Against the War andVietnam Veterans Against the War. Organizers say it will revive the traditionalspirit of Veterans Day and the Armistice Day celebrations following World WarI. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the City Hall Rotunda.