Viral Content Creator and Comedian Garron Noone to Make his United States Debut at Milwaukee Irish Fest

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Garron Noone Garron Noone

Irish comedian, musician, and viral sensation Garron Noone is set to make his U.S. debut at Milwaukee Irish Fest, August 14–17, 2025, at Henry Maier Festival Park. Noone will perform all four days of the festival, bringing his signature blend of humor, music, and Irish charm to American audiences for the first time.

Hailing from Ballina, County Mayo, and born in Dublin, Noone rose to fame in 2022 through his comedic sketches and food reviews on TikTok and Instagram. His catchphrase, “Follow me, I’m delicious,” has become a fan favorite, even inspiring a podcast titled Listen, I'm Delicious. With over 3.6 million followers across social media, Noone has become one of Ireland’s most recognized digital creators.

Noone’s announcement as a performer at Milwaukee Irish Fest generated unprecedented excitement, becoming the festival’s most-watched and most-engaged social media post to date. His performances are expected to be a highlight among a lineup that includes both returning favorites, including Skerryvore and Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and new acts, including viral social media dancing sensations Gardiner Brothers, and hip-hop/rapper Strange Boy. View the 45th festival lineup at irishfest.com/lineup.

Don’t miss your chance to see Garron Noone’s U.S. debut and experience the magic of Milwaukee Irish Fest. Tickets are available now at irishfest.com—the earlier you buy, the more you save!