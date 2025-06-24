Viral Dancing Sensations Gardiner Brothers to Make their Milwaukee Debut at Irish Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Gardiner Brothers Michael and Matthew Gardiner

What started as childhood Irish dance lessons in Denver, Colorado, and later continued in Galway, Ireland, has led to worldwide fame for Michael and Matthew Gardiner—better known as the Gardiner Brothers. Boasting millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Michael and Matthew Gardiner skyrocketed to fame during the pandemic with their infectious choreography that merged Irish dance with contemporary music and pop culture trends.

Collectively, the Gardiner Brothers hold over 40 major competition crown titles and multiple Irish dance world championship titles. They’ve performed as principal dancers with the iconic show Riverdance, choreographed Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland in 2018, and appeared in Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl” music video, all while earning degrees in architecture and engineering alongside their dance careers.

Their viral success didn’t just win over the internet—it catapulted them to international stages and major media spotlights. From performing on The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America to collaborating with brands like Disney, McDonald’s, and Visit Dubai, their talent has taken them to over 30 countries. With over 500 videos posted on social media, they’ve choreographed routines to popular songs from Beyoncé, Eminem, Queen, Wicked, and more. The brothers are pushing the boundaries of and redefining Irish dance, showcasing the athleticism and joy of Ireland’s centuries-old tradition to a new generation.

This August, Milwaukee Irish Fest proudly welcomes the Gardiner Brothers for their debut appearance in Milwaukee. You catch Gardiner Brothers all four days of the festival, August 14–17, at the Henry Maier Festival Park.

This August, Milwaukee Irish Fest proudly welcomes the Gardiner Brothers for their debut appearance in Milwaukee. You catch Gardiner Brothers all four days of the festival, August 14–17, at the Henry Maier Festival Park.