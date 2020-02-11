Vote Brett Blomme for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5, in the February 2020 Primary Election

× Expand Brett Bloome is running in the race for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5.

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Brett Blomme for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge. With a strong history of serving his community, including work with nonprofits, we believe Blomme would be an excellent addition to our judicial bench since he will look at plaintiffs and defendants in their totality, as opposed to the incumbent, Judge Paul C. Dedinsky.

Dedinsky was appointed by former Republican Gov. Walker during his lame-duck period after losing to Tony Evers. Unfortunately, like many of Walker’s judicial appointees, Dedinsky has had an undistinguished record on the bench. Judges have great power over the cases before them to do good or destroy people and businesses. We need the best judges possible to continue to move Milwaukee County forward and not a last-minute Walker appointee.

Blomme is currently the president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which is known for fighting for those who are vulnerable in the Milwaukee community. He also worked with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW), now known as Vivent Health, and as an attorney in the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. Blomme has experience representing low-income individuals charged with misdemeanor and felony crimes.

But please, don’t confuse compassion with being weak. Blomme can certainly be tough when the circumstances warrant it. He would represent a refreshing change to our justice system over the very conservative narrow values that Dedinsky brought to the system.

Please vote for Brett Blomme on Feb. 18.

