Vote Brett Bloome for Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5 in the April 2020 Spring Election

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Brett Blomme for Circuit Court Judge. With a strong history of serving our community, including his work with nonprofits, we believe Brett Blomme would represent Milwaukee with the right values, replacing current Judge Paul C. Dedinsky, who is a decent person who was one Scott Walker’s last appointees to the bench. Blomme is the President and CEO of Cream City Foundation and who is known for fighting for those who are vulnerable in the Milwaukee community. Having worked with the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, now known as Vivent Health, and with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office as an attorney, Blomme has experience representing low-income individuals charged with misdemeanor and felony crimes. We believe Mr. Blomme has the right set of values and he wants to contribute and to try to improve our justice system by running for Milwaukee county circuit court. Please support Brett Blomme for Judge Branch 5.

This race for Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5 is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.